‘F&B Workers are Punching Bags of Society… treated ABSOLUTE WORST in Singapore’ — Netizen

- Advertisement -

In a post on the SingaporeRaw Reddit thread earlier this week, a netizen wrote about how bad employees in the food and beverage industry in Singapore have it.

Having worked in the industry in a number of countries across Asia, the netizen wrote in an Oct 10 post that “rank and file F&B workers are treated the ABSOLUTE WORST in Singapore.”

This poor treatment, they added, comes from customers, bosses, and even delivery riders, a “large majority” of whom have “zero consideration towards the frontline F&B Staff.”

The netizen, Willieeum, also wrote that the shortage of workers in the industry is affecting the whole country, adding that “this issue is highlighted at the entrances of many F&B establishments.”

Customers, therefore, should expect slow service.

The netizen also wrote that they are a manager at a reputable F&B chain in Singapore and that they frequently hear complaints like this: As paying customers, we should not be affected by your manpower shortage.

Their response is, “Ideally, yes, I wish that was the case. But we are all limited by our 2 hands and legs. We can only move as fast as our physical limitations allow. Truly, what else are we supposed to do?”

One Redditor commenting on the post said that prices at F&B joints should be raised.

Another netizen commented that this type of treatment isn’t just true for F&B workers, but for everyone who has to face customers.

“The service industry will continue to be the punching bag till people can treat every level of the workforce with respect,” another commenter wrote.

“Nothing can be done. Since the amt of respect u get depends on how much you earn or how much money we have,” yet another netizen wrote.

One suggested that bosses close off portions of their restaurant seating as part of the solution for manpower shortages. Another answered that this is exactly what had been done at a Saizeriya branch, an Italian food chain.

Some gave examples of bad treatment F&B workers get.

Others, however, said that other workers may have it worse, such as nurses or domestic helpers.

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg