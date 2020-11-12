Asia Malaysia Father heard noises before teen vanished in Malaysia, inquest hears

Father heard noises before teen vanished in Malaysia, inquest hears

A member of the Royal Malaysia Police (L) stands guard as a forensic vehicle leaves the main entrance of the location where the body of Franco-Irish teenager was found, near the Dusun resort, in Seremban on August 13, 2020. - The unclothed body of 15-year-old Nora Quoirin was discovered in August last year after she disappeared from a resort where she had been staying with her London-based family. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

The father of a French-Irish teenager whose body was found in the Malaysian jungle told an inquest Thursday he heard noises in the family’s holiday chalet before she disappeared.

The body of , a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, was discovered unclothed last year after a massive hunt through the rainforest.

Authorities insist there was no foul play but her parents believe she was abducted from the resort where they were staying near Kuala Lumpur, saying the teen would not have wandered off alone.

Testifying at the inquest into her death, Sebastien Quoirin said he “heard some muffled noise coming from the chalet” late at night on the day the London-based family arrived.

“I could feel it was close… I cannot describe the nature of the noise,” he said, speaking via video-link as he could not attend the hearing in person due to the coronavirus.

The 48-year-old Frenchman did not get up to investigate, however, saying he was in a “state of semi-consciousness”. The teen’s mother, Meabh Quoirin, made similar claims in her testimony Wednesday.

They discovered their daughter was missing the next morning. A 10-day hunt involving hundreds of rescuers followed, before the schoolgirl’s body was found close to the resort.

A window latch on the chalet was broken, but the teen’s father did not believe she could have climbed out alone as she struggled with mobility and balance.

“She has no survival instincts. I could not understand how she could have got out of the chalet and ventured out of the resort herself,” he said.

He said the teen’s feet were uninjured when her body was discovered, which would be unusual if she spent days wandering in the jungle, and believes she could have been kidnapped and then dumped.

“The abductors could have realised she was a liability following the extensive police search and widespread media attention,” he said.

The family have criticised authorities for responding slowly after the teen’s disappearance but police say they conducted a thorough probe and there is no indication of kidnapping.

An autopsy found the teen had probably starved and died of internal bleeding — but her family pushed for the inquest, which is expected to continue into December.

