Fatal motorcycle accident along SLE claims female pillion rider’s life

SINGAPORE: Tragedy struck on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Sunday (May 21) as a female pillion rider lost her life after the motorcycle she was on suddenly skidded and crashed.

The incident, which occurred on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), was reported to the police at approximately 10.20 am. It is believed that the motorcycle involved in the accident skidded on its own, without any apparent impact from other vehicles.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics provided immediate medical attention to the two individuals involved in the accident and subsequently transported them to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for further treatment.

The 36-year-old female pillion rider was unconscious when she was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The loss of life has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving friends and family grieving for the untimely demise of the victim.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing.

