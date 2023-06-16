Family of 4 on 1 e-bike without helmets

SINGAPORE: A family of four was recently seen on an e-bike. The father rode the e-bike with his daughter in front of him and his son behind him while his wife, who happened to be on her mobile phone while being filmed, was behind the son.

To make matters worse, none of the four was wearing a helmet. The video has been shared across several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Reddit.

On the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV, where the video was posted on Wednesday (June 14), the caption says the incident happened on the same day at Kallang Road to Sim Avenue and that the e-bike was going up to 60 kilometres per hour.

The video has also been widely shared.

The e-bike riders in the video appear to have committed a number of violations. First, individuals riding a pillion must be at least 16, and the two children in the video seem younger than that. Second, both e-bike riders and their pillion are required to wear helmets. Those who fail to do so face a fine of $1,000 or a jail term of three months for a first offence.

Third, under the Road Traffic Act, having more than one pillion rider on a motorcycle is an offence.

The Land Transport Authority has also said that mobile communication devices should not be used while riding Active Mobility Devices.

Commenters on the video on Reddit and Facebook were dismayed that parents put their children at risk.

