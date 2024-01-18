International

Family of woman unalived by illegal migrant now suing Biden administration for $100 million

January 18, 2024
The illegal migration crisis has riled up a lot of Americans. However, a woman was unalived by an illegal migrant and her family is now suing the Biden administration $100 million for the loss of their family member’s life. 

According to the Washington Post, the family of a 20-year-old murder victim plans to file a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit, alleging the Biden administration released an undocumented immigrant, affiliated with MS-13, who went on to rape and murder the victim. The suspect entered the U.S. as an unaccompanied child, caught and released under the relaxed policies implemented by the Biden administration. 

The lawsuit, targeting Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, seeks answers and aims to prevent such incidents. Kayla Hamilton’s mother will testify in impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. 

Furthermore, this is sadly not a rare case as there are countless reports from ICE with regards to illegals harming American citizens. Apparently, there is a case regarding a Romanian illegal migrant unaliving a person while having an extensive criminal record in Europe and America. 

X users react to family of woman unalived by illegal suing Biden administration 

 

Conservatives are saying that people’s lives should not be at risk in order for a few Democrat votes. They allege that the Democrat party is bringing in countless illegals into America for more votes. This is a serious allegation that is yet to be unproven. Furthermore, many are saying that families affected by this should take a stance in suing the government. 

In addition to this, many are showing their sympathies to the family that is affected by this whole ordeal. They state that the family took the right action by suing the government for mishandling the migrant crisis. X users suggest that the best course of action is to sue.

