SINGAPORE: “In light of the recent rainy weather, have you ever sheltered a stranger from the rain? Or have you ever been on the receiving end?” This was the question posed by an online user on Thursday (Jan 16). The responses poured in, with Singaporeans sharing heartwarming stories of helping strangers in the rain.

One user shared a touching story of helping an elderly woman. “I remember sheltering an auntie from the rain because she had no umbrella. She was kind, and we had a lovely conversation before parting ways.”

Another user also shared how a stranger once helped them. “I forgot my umbrella during a light drizzle, and someone offered to share his. It was a small gesture, but it made my day.”

A foreigner recalled the kindness of a Singaporean man who shared his umbrella. “My wife and I were at a crossing when an uncle offered to cover us. We were new to Singapore, and his gesture made us feel at home.”

The commenter added, “There’s a lot of talk online about Singapore being cold and heartless, but my experience has been the opposite.”

Another user shared how a simple umbrella gesture changed their perspective. “An auntie approached me at a traffic light and shared her umbrella. She said, ‘Don’t get caught in the rain!’ It’s a small act I’ll never forget.”

These stories remind us that small gestures, like sharing an umbrella, can create lasting memories and restore faith in humanity—even on the rainiest days.