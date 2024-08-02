;
FairPrice: S$1 breakfast set offered at 60 Kopitiam outlets till Aug 31 as National Day treat for NTUC Union members

ByMary Alavanza

August 2, 2024
Kopitiam $1 breakfast National Day Treat

SINGAPORE: NTUC Union members can enjoy a S$1 breakfast deal at over 60 selected Kopitiam outlets across the island until Aug 31.

In celebration of Singapore’s 59th birthday, the FairPrice Foundation has partnered with Kopitiam to offer their Signature Breakfast Set for just S$1. The promotion includes eggs and kaya toast, a local favourite, and is available from 7 am to 11 am daily.

According to The Straits Times, participating outlets include AMK Hub, Jem, Jurong Point, Paya Lebar Quarter, Plaza Singapura, and VivoCity.

To take advantage of this offer, NTUC Union members must present a physical or digital silver NTUC card. The promotion requires using an e-voucher for payment through the FairPrice Group (FPG) app.

In addition to the breakfast deal, FairPrice stores are offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Milo Original Chocolate Malt Drink Powder (400g tin) from Aug 1 to 4. Regularly priced at S$6.75 per tin, this promotion is limited to two sets per customer per transaction.

See also  FairPrice Save Every Day Campaign is back! Shoppers to save over S$2,000 by using vouchers on the FPG app

For those visiting Lau Pa Sat, also managed by Kopitiam, more affordable dining options are available until Aug 31. Patrons can choose from various meals priced at S$5.90, including chicken quesadilla, egg masala biryani, and creamy miso ramen.

Diners can also indulge in Hokkaido milk ice cream for just 59 cents.

To further celebrate National Day, FairPrice Group is hosting two block parties on Aug 3 in Woodlands and Boon Tiong Road. These events will feature live performances, a Milo truck at Woodlands, and family-friendly games.

Visitors who spend at least S$20 in a single transaction at the FairPrice on Wheels truck will receive a free recycling bag while stocks last.

At the block parties, goodie bags filled with FairPrice house brand staples like coffee and oatmeal will also be distributed to lower-income families.

Since its launch in August 2023, FairPrice Group’s block party initiative has successfully engaged nearly 8,000 residents in the heartland.

See also  FairPrice Group investigates after customer finds plastic clothespin in soup

For more information on the breakfast set deal, check here. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

