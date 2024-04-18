Entertainment

EXO’s D.O.’s solo comeback with mini-album “Blossom” set for May; concept photos included

ByLydia Koh

April 18, 2024

EXO’s D.O. is gearing up for his return with the release of his mini-album “Blossom” slated for this summer. As a prominent vocalist in EXO, D.O. is celebrated for his velvety voice and multifaceted talents.

Beyond his musical pursuits, he has showcased his acting chops in popular dramas like “100 Days My Prince” and “Bad Prosecutor.”

On April 17, D.O. unveiled the first set of concept photos for “Blossom,” his third mini-album, scheduled to drop on May 7.

 

His last solo venture was the mini-album “Expectation”, released in September 2023, following his solo debut with “Empathy” in July 2021.

 

Exceptional musicality

EXO, a renowned nine-member group, has left an indelible mark on the K-pop scene with their exceptional musicality and captivating performances.

From chart-topping hits like “CALL ME BABY” to “Monster” and “Love Shot,” EXO’s global influence has continued to soar since its debut.

Currently, members Sehun and Kai are fulfilling their military service obligations.

Nevertheless, EXO’s leader Suho recently announced at a fan meeting on April 14 that the group is gearing up for a comeback and world tour once all members complete their military service.

D.O. joined the ranks of entrepreneurism

After his contract with SM Entertainment ended, EXO’s Baekhyun ventured into entrepreneurship, founding his company INB100 in June 2023. INB100 manages not only Baekhyun but also fellow members Chen and Xiumin.

Additionally, the company oversees EXO-CBX, a subunit of EXO. While INB100, group activities for EXO manage individual endeavours remain under SM Entertainment’s purview.

D.O. also joined the ranks of entrepreneurism by establishing his record label, Company Soosoo, alongside his former manager, who will oversee his solo ventures.

D.O., whose real name is Do Kyung-soo, is a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter best known for being a member of the popular K-pop boy group EXO and its sub-group EXO-K.

He became a talented actor, starring in various television dramas and movies.

D.O. gained recognition for his roles in dramas like “It’s Okay, That’s Love” and “100 Days My Prince,” as well as movies like “Cart” and “Swing Kids.”

