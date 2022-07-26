Home News Ex-NUS researcher jailed for forging work expense receipts worth almost S$40,000

Ex-NUS researcher jailed for forging work expense receipts worth almost S$40,000

Facebook screengrab/ National University of Singapore

He received S$39,452 as reimbursements from NUS, which he claimed were for research purposes.

By Hana O
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Thomas Teh Kok Hiong, 42, was working as a researcher for the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Department of Biomedical Engineering when he forged receipts and invoices justifying work-related expenses.

He received S$39,452 as reimbursements from NUS, which he claimed were for research purposes.

Teh pleaded guilty to five counts of cheating and two counts of forgery on Monday (July 25). Another 18 similar charges were considered during sentencing.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment, which he must start serving immediately, reported Channel News Asia.

Teh submitted 22 expense reports to NUS between October 2010 and September 2018, noting they were for personal items and non-existent purchases.

He also forged payment documents on two occasions that were eventually approved by the institution.

It was reported that he installed a solar film for his car for S$300, but wrote S$4,815 in a blank invoice submitted to NUS. He used “UV protective film for lab hood and cabinets” in the description.

In January 2018, he made another expense claim by putting S$2,820 in a blank cash sale document for research equipment. In reality, Teh spent about S$1,000 on radio and labeller for personal use.

It was not revealed how his offences came to light, although the court heard that he had made full restitution to NUS.

Teh could have been sentenced to up to three years imprisonment, a fine, or both, for cheating and up to four years’ jail, a fine, or both for forgery. /TISG

S’pore man cheats victims $31,000 through internet love scams, Australian grandma duped to become drug mule through romance scam

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Ex-NUS researcher jailed for forging work expense receipts worth almost S$40,000

Thomas Teh Kok Hiong, 42, was working as a researcher for the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Department of Biomedical Engineering when he forged receipts and invoices justifying work-related expenses. He received S$39,452 as reimbursements from NUS, which he claimed...
Read more
Relationships

33-year-old earning $2K a month asks if they should move out and rent a room for $1K cos no peace with family at home

We all know that space is a problem in Singapore, but having personal space is important to a person’s mental health and wellbeing. One 33-year-old...
Read more
Relationships

Manipulative manager keeps criticising me even though I earn $9K a month and am one of the youngest in senior role

A young woman below the age of 30 wrote to ask others if her manager at her workplace was being manipulative because he would...
Read more
Home News

Maid went back hometown cos she can’t stand her employer, but her work permit was not cancelled, so she’s unable to work for another...

A foreign domestic helper asked other helpers and employers for their advice on what to do when she had already returned home, but her...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, July 26

Low Thia Khiang & wife join WP’s one-day Johor getaway with Bedok Reservoir-Punggol residents   It appears to be getaway season for the Workers’ Party, with...
Read more
Home News

Ex-NUS researcher jailed for forging work expense receipts worth almost S$40,000

Thomas Teh Kok Hiong, 42, was working as a researcher for the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Department of...
Read more
Relationships

33-year-old earning $2K a month asks if they should move out and rent a room for $1K cos no peace with family at home

We all know that space is a problem in Singapore, but having personal space is important to a person’s...
Read more
Relationships

Manipulative manager keeps criticising me even though I earn $9K a month and am one of the youngest in senior role

A young woman below the age of 30 wrote to ask others if her manager at her workplace was...
Read more
Home News

Maid went back hometown cos she can’t stand her employer, but her work permit was not cancelled, so she’s unable to work for another...

A foreign domestic helper asked other helpers and employers for their advice on what to do when she had...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore