Ex-NUS researcher jailed for forging work expense receipts worth almost S$40,000

Thomas Teh Kok Hiong, 42, was working as a researcher for the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Department of Biomedical Engineering when he forged receipts and invoices justifying work-related expenses.

He received S$39,452 as reimbursements from NUS, which he claimed were for research purposes.

Teh pleaded guilty to five counts of cheating and two counts of forgery on Monday (July 25). Another 18 similar charges were considered during sentencing.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment, which he must start serving immediately, reported Channel News Asia.

Teh submitted 22 expense reports to NUS between October 2010 and September 2018, noting they were for personal items and non-existent purchases.

He also forged payment documents on two occasions that were eventually approved by the institution.

It was reported that he installed a solar film for his car for S$300, but wrote S$4,815 in a blank invoice submitted to NUS. He used “UV protective film for lab hood and cabinets” in the description.

In January 2018, he made another expense claim by putting S$2,820 in a blank cash sale document for research equipment. In reality, Teh spent about S$1,000 on radio and labeller for personal use.

It was not revealed how his offences came to light, although the court heard that he had made full restitution to NUS.

Teh could have been sentenced to up to three years imprisonment, a fine, or both, for cheating and up to four years’ jail, a fine, or both for forgery. /TISG

