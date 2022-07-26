Cyclist in the middle of the road hits taxi, reason why bicycles need registration & insurance — Netizens

- Advertisement -

A cyclist riding in the middle of the road and slamming into a taxi that had to stop due to traffic sparked yet another call from the online community on the need for bicycle registration and insurance.

A short clip of the incident was shared on Facebook page ROADS.sg on Monday (July 25), showing a cyclist failing to stop on time as the taxi in front of him slowed down.

The cyclist collided with the taxi, fumbled a bit and took a quick glance at the driver before the video ended.

With over 240 comments to date, netizens were in unison that the cyclist was at fault.

“Cycling should be banned from the roads. They are completely incompatible to coexist with motorised traffic and do nothing but clog up the roads. In any incident with motorists, they always get away scot-free,” said Facebook user Loh Zheng Yi in a comment with over 130 likes.

“What is he doing in the middle of the road?” asked netizen Gan Yew Dow. “He’s the reason why bicycles need to be registered and buy insurance. Otherwise, how to claim in such circumstances?”

“This is why cyclists need to buy road insurance. If not, they can literally hit-n-run without any responsibility. Confirm that the cyclist will just be continuing his cycling and take it as if nothing had ever happened, while the driver had to pay for the repair himself. This is the loophole that our government failed to see and address times and times again!” added Facebook user Steven Chan. /TISG

