Evergreen NUS grad who decided to use a dating app was taken to a fast food restaurant on the first date and made to go dutch

SINGAPORE: A young woman who just graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) took to social media to share her poor experience on her first-ever date.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the woman wrote that she was evergreen or had no relationship or dating experience. She added that she “didn’t find love during my university days as I was focusing on my studies. I was never into the idea of using a dating app but my friends had always been encouraging me to”. She wrote that she found it intimidating to meet and talk to strangers.

At the insistence of her friends, she went on a dating app and matched with someone she saw potential in. After messaging for about a month, she mustered the courage to meet him in person. “He brought me to fast food restaurant on the first date and we went dutch. & He then ghosted me after a few weeks”, she wrote.

“I am so done with dating app after this experience and simply do not know if I can ever find love. Please advice… It is so so difficult for me to find love”, she wrote in her post.

Netizens who commented on her post had mixed reactions. Here’s what they said:

Last year, a man in his 30s who had never been in a relationship before wondered if he would forever be alone because of his height requirement in a potential girlfriend.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote: “As a 30 year old 5′ 7 ” (170cm) guy, sometimes I cant help it but feel some sort of existential crisis whenever I see people posting about their height. The problem is further exacerbated by the fact that I have been evergreen since the day I was born, meaning that I might never ever get a girlfriend in this life. I am not young anymore by the way”.

He added that the girl he dated needed to be around 155 cm to 165 cm so he could “feel taller” than her.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg