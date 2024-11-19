;
Entertainment

ENHYPEN makes history with 1.4M sales of ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-; first repackaged K-Pop album to achieve this milestone

ByLydia Koh

November 19, 2024

KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, ENHYPEN has achieved an extraordinary milestone with ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-, now the highest-selling repackaged album in K-pop history.

Released on Nov 11, 2024, the album has already surpassed 1.4 million sales, reinforcing the group’s prominence in the fourth generation of K-pop.

A repackage of their second full-length album ROMANCE : UNTOLD, this release offers an expanded tracklist that deepens ENHYPEN’s musical narrative.

Featuring No Doubt as its title track, the album weaves themes of love, uncertainty, and yearning through an innovative blend of pop, rock, and electronic elements.

The group’s signature style and evocative storytelling have captivated fans, earning widespread acclaim.

Photo: Instagram/ENHYPEN

Record-breaking sales

Available in four versions—Blue Noon, White Midnight, Weverse Albums (QR), and a special Japan edition (releasing Nov 19, 2024)—the album’s diverse formats have been key to its massive domestic and international success.

The group’s global fanbase, ENGENEs, has praised this offering for catering to various preferences, contributing to its record-breaking sales.

The tracklist includes 13 songs, with new additions such as Moonstruck, XO (Only If You Say Yes), and Paranormal. A standout feature is the English version of XO (Only If You Say Yes), a collaboration with artist JVKE.

Fans have lauded No Doubt’s haunting vocals and choreography, quickly becoming a live performance favourite.

Groundbreaking sales record

The Japan edition brings exclusive content, including Japanese versions of No Doubt and XO (Only If You Say Yes), further enhancing the album’s appeal.

This and its strong digital presence have propelled ENHYPEN to a groundbreaking sales record.

With ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-, ENHYPEN solidifies their dominance and showcases their artistic evolution, paving the way for greater global success.

ENGENEs worldwide celebrate yet another landmark achievement for the rising K-pop powerhouse.

ENHYPEN is a popular South Korean boy group formed through the 2020 survival competition show “I-LAND.” The group comprises seven talented members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s BSS announces return to the music scene after two years

November 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

2024 MAMA Awards: Yeonjun, Karina, Rei, Yoshi, and Hanbin set to dazzle in special opening theme stage

November 16, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

“Squid Game 2” features Lee Jung Jae, Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, and others fighting for their lives

November 14, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Entertainment

ENHYPEN makes history with 1.4M sales of ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-; first repackaged K-Pop album to achieve this milestone

November 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

G-Dragon shuts down IG rumours: “It’s not me” behind viral Instagram account

November 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business

Customs crackdown sees 80% spike in fines as over 13,000 travelers hit with $3.47M penalty for duty evasion

November 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Tuesday—STI gained 0.3%

November 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.