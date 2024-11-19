A repackage of their second full-length album ROMANCE : UNTOLD, this release offers an expanded tracklist that deepens ENHYPEN’s musical narrative.

Featuring No Doubt as its title track, the album weaves themes of love, uncertainty, and yearning through an innovative blend of pop, rock, and electronic elements.

The group’s signature style and evocative storytelling have captivated fans, earning widespread acclaim.

Record-breaking sales

Available in four versions—Blue Noon, White Midnight, Weverse Albums (QR), and a special Japan edition (releasing Nov 19, 2024)—the album’s diverse formats have been key to its massive domestic and international success.

The group’s global fanbase, ENGENEs, has praised this offering for catering to various preferences, contributing to its record-breaking sales.

The tracklist includes 13 songs, with new additions such as Moonstruck, XO (Only If You Say Yes), and Paranormal. A standout feature is the English version of XO (Only If You Say Yes), a collaboration with artist JVKE.

Fans have lauded No Doubt’s haunting vocals and choreography, quickly becoming a live performance favourite.

Groundbreaking sales record

The Japan edition brings exclusive content, including Japanese versions of No Doubt and XO (Only If You Say Yes), further enhancing the album’s appeal.

This and its strong digital presence have propelled ENHYPEN to a groundbreaking sales record.

With ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-, ENHYPEN solidifies their dominance and showcases their artistic evolution, paving the way for greater global success.

ENGENEs worldwide celebrate yet another landmark achievement for the rising K-pop powerhouse.

ENHYPEN is a popular South Korean boy group formed through the 2020 survival competition show “I-LAND.” The group comprises seven talented members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki.