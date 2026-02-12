Employer shocked as maid scolds elderly mum: ‘My hands only 2, my body only 1! Do it yourself!’

SINGAPORE: A local employer has taken to social media to share her shock after her domestic helper suddenly lost her temper and scolded her elderly mother during a heated moment at home.

Posting in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the employer recounted how the incident unfolded when her mother asked the helper to complete a task more quickly. The request appeared to trigger an emotional response.

According to the employer, the helper snapped and said, “WTF, I only have two hands and one body, and you want me to do something faster like a machine? Do it yourself!”

“I felt shocked by what she said to my mother,” she wrote. “My helper does great tasks every day—cooking, cleaning, and looking after my children and my mother. She does everything 95% perfectly.”

Still, despite viewing the helper as someone who is very “hardworking and honest,” the employer admitted that the recent confrontation had left her feeling uneasy about the helper’s temperament.

Seeking advice, the employer asked the group, “How do I deal with my helper’s anger issues? Please kindly tell me what I should do.”

“She’s a human, she will have emotions.”

The post quickly drew responses from other users, many of whom offered differing perspectives.

One commenter suggested that the workload might be too much for one person to handle and recommended hiring an additional helper.

“That would help you a lot with this matter, because one person can’t do all those things,” the user wrote. “Look, one maid, one child—she still can cook and do house chores, and to look after your mom, you should have another maid.”

Another person felt the problem might be solved by easing the pressure at home. They suggested the employer speak to her mother and ask her not to rush the helper, especially since she is already doing her job well most of the time.

“I think what you should do is to tell your mom not to ask her to do something quickly since she is already 95% perfect,” the commenter said.

A third user encouraged the employer to sit down and talk things out calmly with the helper.

“Talk to her nicely about whether there is any underlying problem she is facing,” they wrote. “Also, gift her a small present like a hair band or clip once in a while. She will feel appreciated and loved. She is human after all and working overseas.”

Sharing a similar view, another individual reminded the employer that domestic helpers are human too.

“She’s a human, she will have emotions. She may be going through a tough time that she did not mention,” they said.

“If it’s a one-off incident, just try asking if she’s alright before letting her know it is not okay to talk so rudely to the elderly. If it’s all the time she’s behaving like this, but you need her, talk to her about it. Simple. But if you can’t tolerate her, then send her off.”

