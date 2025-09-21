Foreigner who’s been in SG for 10 days asks, ‘Why do so many people here say they want to leave Singapore?’

SINGAPORE: A foreigner who has been in Singapore for just over 10 days was puzzled by how often locals talk about wanting to leave the country. Curious, he took to social media to ask for their perspective.

In his post on Reddit’s r/Singapore forum, he wrote, “I keep reading posts and comments about people wanting to move out of Singapore. Not gonna lie, I’ve been here just 10+ days for my program, and I’m like… why though? Is it the cost of living? The work grind? Or just a grass-is-greener thing? Why do so many people here say they want to leave Singapore?”

The foreigner also shared that his first impressions of Singapore were overwhelmingly positive. He described the city as “insanely well-packed” with smooth systems, affordable food options at every corner, and a level of safety that stood out to him, especially at night. On top of that, he said the friendships and connections he had already built within a week were “NEXT LEVEL.”

“See how you feel after working for around 5 years.”

In the comments, some Singaporeans explained that those who often say they want to leave the country are usually just venting their frustrations online and don’t actually intend to move.

One individual said, “Say say only. Most of the people who said they wanted to leave will most likely stay in SG forever.”

Another agreed with this view, writing, “True story. I used to have a colleague who complained and even cried cause of her job, 10 years later she is still there while I have already jumped 4x.”

Others, however, offered the foreigner a reality check, saying that his positive impression of Singapore was likely because he had only been in the country for 10 days. They noted that if he were to live here longer, especially as someone in the lower or middle class, he would better understand why many locals feel dissatisfied and often talk about leaving.

One user remarked, “That’s how I feel every time I go on a week-long vacation to some foreign country. Holiday mode and joy. You will feel different once you stay at the place for a few months or years.”

Another commented, “It’s only been 10 days. See how you feel after working for around 5 years.”

