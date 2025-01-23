SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (Jan 22), an employee shared his frustrations online, accusing colleagues of backstabbing him by providing unsubstantiated negative feedback during a performance review. Seeking advice, he asked others how they handle such workplace issues.

In his detailed post, the employee recounted his boss’s feedback: “My boss mentioned that ‘one or two colleagues’ told her I wasn’t responsive to queries and that there were times I wasn’t contactable, causing inconvenience. When I asked for specific examples, my boss said they didn’t provide details and refused to reveal their identities.”

He expressed doubts about the validity of the feedback, sharing that he had reviewed his communication history on Teams, email, and WhatsApp and found no unanswered messages or calls. “I feel like this is more of a personal attack than constructive feedback,” he wrote.

Unfair treatment and workplace frustrations

The employee, who has been with the company for over five years, also shared his dissatisfaction with his pay and workload: “I’m currently paid below market average. Despite being promoted once, my salary has increased by less than $1,000 since I joined. In recent years, my boss has assigned me responsibilities beyond my pay grade.”

He added, “It’s demotivating to endure such crap from colleagues for a ‘peanut salary.’ This incident makes me question if it’s even worth staying.”

The employee has since requested a follow-up meeting with his boss, suggesting that the colleagues involved address their concerns with him directly. “My boss said she’d try to arrange it. Am I handling this correctly? Should I quit?” he asked.

Advice and encouragement from netizens

Several online users offered advice, insights, and support.

One commenter noted, “This is a common management tactic to justify performance ratings. You did the right thing by asking for clarification, but don’t take it personally. If you push too hard, you might come across as unreceptive to feedback.”

Another advised, “Be professional and document everything. If you decide to confront your colleagues, approach it diplomatically. But if the environment is affecting your mental health, it might be time to consider other opportunities.”

Others empathized with the employee’s frustrations, with one user writing, “Office politics are unavoidable. Focus on your growth and remember you’re not alone in facing this.”

According to the Washington Post, handling tattletale colleagues requires a mix of professionalism and diplomacy. Staying calm, analysing the situation objectively, and maintaining open communication can help mitigate tensions. If confrontation is necessary, it should be handled respectfully to avoid escalating conflicts.

