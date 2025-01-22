CHINA: In a shocking case of online manipulation, a Chinese influencer has scammed an elderly woman out of 560,000 yuan (US$76,000) over two years, posing as her son and weaving an elaborate web of fabricated stories. According to the latest South China Morning Post report, the influencer, Mao, used his online presence to exploit the loneliness of a 70-year-old woman from Shanghai, tricking her into believing he was a caring, devoted son.

The victim, surnamed Tang, lived alone and had no children. In 2022, her niece, Jiang, became concerned when she discovered that Tang frequently transferred money to a stranger. This man, who went by the handle @lixuan, first appeared to Tang in 2021 during live-stream sessions. He presented himself as a kind-hearted individual dedicated to helping people with their struggles.

Mao’s charm seemed irresistible to Tang, who began sending him small gifts during his live streams. Eventually, the influencer lured her into purchasing questionable health products, which were scams. Over time, Mao escalated his deception by contacting Tang directly, calling her “mum”, and claiming to have deep, personal issues requiring urgent financial help.

With excuses ranging from his alleged battle with stomach cancer to his father’s critical illness, Mao succeeded in winning Tang’s trust. He even convinced her to borrow money to send to him, preying on her emotional vulnerability. When relatives suggested she report the situation to the authorities, Tang threatened to harm herself, further isolating her from those who cared.

It wasn’t until late 2023 that Tang, growing increasingly suspicious, contacted the police. Investigators soon discovered that Mao had been using multiple online accounts to interact with her, each under a different name. However, Tang’s key to solving the case lay in a small but significant detail: She had taken a photo of his car’s licence plate when he visited her in person, a moment that moved her deeply.

Authorities tracked Mao down and arrested him. He was later charged with defrauding Tang out of a staggering 560,000 yuan. Prosecutors emphasized the severity of his crime, given that his victim was an elderly woman. Mao was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison and fined 100,000 yuan (US$14,000). Judge Yu Huohai stated that the harsh sentence reflected the vulnerability of the elderly and the manipulative nature of Mao’s actions.

The emotional toll on Tang has been immense. With only a modest monthly pension of 4,000 yuan (US$550), she now faces significant debt, owing over 70,000 yuan (US$9,500) due to Mao’s exploitation. Despite the court offering judicial assistance, Tang declined, unable to overcome the shame and emotional scars from being deceived by someone she trusted.

This case illuminates the growing issue of online fraud targeting elderly individuals, especially in a country where the Internet has become a central part of daily life.

As of June 2024, more than 1.1 billion people in China were internet users, with nearly 21% of them aged 60 and older. Judge Yu’s remarks serve as a stark reminder to both older generations and younger people to be vigilant against emotional exploitation and to pay closer attention to the mental well-being of their parents and relatives.

The case also highlights the need for stronger regulations on online platforms, where many influencers have been accused of fabricating fake stories to exploit the elderly. One online user commented, “My parents also believed in these fake stories and purchased fraudulent products. Despite my warnings, they refused to listen.” Another echoed the sentiment, urging for more oversight of influencers and greater attention to the mental health of the elderly.

This disturbing scam warns about the dangers of online emotional manipulation and the importance of protecting vulnerable members of society from such deceitful practices.

