Technology

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli envisions ‘Made by Malaysia’ chips and GPUs in next 5 to 10 years

ByMary Alavanza

January 10, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA: On Jan 9, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli shared that in the next five to 10 years, Malaysia may have “Made by Malaysia” chips and graphics processing units (GPU). He mentioned this during a fireside chat, From “Made in Malaysia” to “Made by Malaysia”, at the Forum Ekonomi Malaysia (FEM) 2025.

According to Bernama, Rafizi noted that the nation can realise its potential by focusing on the downstream sector, moving beyond just the back-end of semiconductor manufacturing.

He said that this approach would not only create a new high-value economic sector to meet local demand but also position Malaysia as a global player, as other countries will need data centres too.

He added that this is part of the government’s long-term vision for how artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres can contribute to the country’s economy.

Mr Rafizi also mentioned that Malaysia is expected to become a global powerhouse for data centres, with plans to support this growth through renewable energy (RE).

See also  15% Nvidia’s revenue worth $2.7B came from Singapore

He noted that the country is nearing the completion of the fifth large-scale solar (LSS5) bidding round, with the sixth round (LSS6) expected soon, and stated that renewable energy capacity should be able to grow much faster than in the past. /TISG

Read also: “Financing will remain crucial part of expansion within Malaysia,” says Fitch Solutions as Johor set to lead Msia’s digital infrastructure expansion

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Technology

Uncover the boundaries and what you should never ask ChatGPT or any AI chatbot

January 8, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Technology

SenseTime slashes Singapore office space and scales back ambitions as it struggles to keep pace in the post-ChatGPT era

January 4, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Technology

Singapore quantum tech startup seeks funding for AI integration

December 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Technology

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli envisions ‘Made by Malaysia’ chips and GPUs in next 5 to 10 years

January 10, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia

Malaysia set to revamp petrol subsidy ‘very soon’, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli says

January 10, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Woman wearing a floral dress claims she was kicked & scolded on the MRT, asks if there’s a dress code

January 10, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

FairPrice Group freezes prices on popular food items throughout the Chinese New Year period

January 10, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.