KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA: On Jan 9, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli shared that in the next five to 10 years, Malaysia may have “Made by Malaysia” chips and graphics processing units (GPU). He mentioned this during a fireside chat, From “Made in Malaysia” to “Made by Malaysia”, at the Forum Ekonomi Malaysia (FEM) 2025.

According to Bernama, Rafizi noted that the nation can realise its potential by focusing on the downstream sector, moving beyond just the back-end of semiconductor manufacturing.

He said that this approach would not only create a new high-value economic sector to meet local demand but also position Malaysia as a global player, as other countries will need data centres too.

He added that this is part of the government’s long-term vision for how artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres can contribute to the country’s economy.

Mr Rafizi also mentioned that Malaysia is expected to become a global powerhouse for data centres, with plans to support this growth through renewable energy (RE).

He noted that the country is nearing the completion of the fifth large-scale solar (LSS5) bidding round, with the sixth round (LSS6) expected soon, and stated that renewable energy capacity should be able to grow much faster than in the past. /TISG

