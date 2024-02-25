SINGAPORE: If you want to earn while you spend, getting cashback might just be your thing. Here are the top cashback credit cards in Singapore for 2024, according to MoneySmart:
1. UOB Absolute Cashback Card
- Unlimited cashback at 1.7%
- No minimum spend requirement
- Amex card, may have limited merchant acceptance
- Expenses like bills and insurance can earn cashback
2. Citi Cash Back+ Card
- Cashback rate of 1.6% on all spending
- No minimum spend or cashback cap
- Mastercard, widely accepted
- Ideal for big-ticket spending like weddings or home renovations
3. HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card
- Up to 5% cashback on dining, groceries, and petrol
- Minimum spend of S$600 per month required for cashback
- Complimentary access to Entertainer with HSBC
- Rebate cap of S$250 per calendar quarter
4. Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card
- 1.5% cashback on all eligible spending
- No cashback cap or minimum spend requirement
- Waived annual fee for the first two years
- Suitable for everyday spending with no restrictions
5. American Express True Cashback Card
- 1.5% cashback on all spending
- Higher cashback rate in the initial period
- 3% cashback on first $5,000 spent in the initial six months
- Annual fee of S$174.40 after the first year
6. OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card
- Original cashback rate of 1.6%
- Promotional 0.2% bonus cashback from now until Mar 31, 2024 for first six months capped at S$6 per month (additional cashback is only for the first 2000 new OCBC cardmembers)
- Unlimited cashback with a time-limited promotional rate
- Plus, an automatic cashback offset in the same month’s statement
7. CIMB World Mastercard
- 2% unlimited cashback on selected categories (wine & dine, movies & digital entertainment, online food delivery, taxi & automobile, and luxury goods)
- Requires a minimum spend of S$1,000
- 1% unlimited cashback on other spends
- No annual fees for life
8. UOB One Card
- Up to 15% cashback on retail spending
- Base cashback per quarter:
- S$500/month spending: 3.33%
- S$1,000/month spending: 3.33%
- S$2,000/month spending: 3.33%
- Additional cashback at selected partners:
- S$500/month spending: 5%
- S$1,000/month spending: 6.67%
- S$2,000/month spending: 6.67%
- Enhanced cashback (for new card members who apply from now to Mar 31, 2024):
- S$500/month spending: 6.67%
- S$1,000/month spending: 5%
- Higher cashback rates based on monthly spending tiers
9. Citi Cash Back Card
- 8% cashback on groceries and petrol, 6% on dining
- Minimum spending requirement of S$800 per month
- Monthly cashback cap of S$80
10. DBS Live Fresh Card
- up to 10% cashback
- 5% cashback on online and Visa contactless spending, capped at S$20 per month
- Additional 5% cashback at selected eco-friendly businesses including eco-eateries, eco-retailers, and eco-transport services
- Cashback rates are subject to a minimum spending of S$600 in a month
- Cashback caps:
- Eco-friendly spending: S$15 cashback (5% rate), capped at S$300 spend
- Online spending: S$20 cashback (5% rate), capped at S$400 spend
- Visa contactless spending: S$20 cashback (5% rate), capped at S$400 spend
- All other spending: S$20 cashback (0.3% rate), capped at S$6,667 spend
- Maximum cashback per month is S$75, requiring a spend of S$7,767
- Ideal for online and eco-friendly spending
11. OCBC FRANK Credit Card
- 8% cashback on foreign spending and online/contactless mobile spending
- Additional 2% cashback for eco-friendly purchases (Scoop Wholefoods, SimplyGo, Little Farms, and BlueSG)
- Monthly cashback cap of S$100 in four categories
- Foreign spending: 8% cashback, capped at S$25
- Local online transactions and mobile payment: 8% cashback, capped at S$25
- Spending at green merchants: Additional 2% cashback, capped at S$25
- All other spending: 0.3% cashback, capped at S$25
12. POSB Everyday Card
- 5% cashback at Sheng Siong
- 3% cashback on Pet Lovers Centre with S$15 minimum spend
- 20.1% savings at SPC for petrol
- If you spend at least S$800 monthly, you’ll get:
- 10% on foodpanda and Deliveroo delivery
- 8% on selected online shopping merchants (Amazon.sg, Lazada, RedMart, Shopee, iHerb)
- 3% at Watsons and on dining expenses
These cards offer a variety of cashback benefits to suit different spending habits and preferences. Choose what’s best for you today! /TISG
Read also: 7 SG Credit Cards compete for love in February: Best CC Promotions!
Featured image by Depositphotos