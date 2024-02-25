;
Personal Finance

Earn while you spend! Top 12 Cashback Credit Cards in Singapore for 2024

ByMary Alavanza

February 25, 2024
Happy young woman holding money and credit card.

SINGAPORE: If you want to earn while you spend, getting cashback might just be your thing. Here are the top cashback credit cards in Singapore for 2024, according to MoneySmart:

1. UOB Absolute Cashback Card

  • Unlimited cashback at 1.7%
  • No minimum spend requirement
  • Amex card, may have limited merchant acceptance
  • Expenses like bills and insurance can earn cashback

2. Citi Cash Back+ Card

  • Cashback rate of 1.6% on all spending
  • No minimum spend or cashback cap
  • Mastercard, widely accepted
  • Ideal for big-ticket spending like weddings or home renovations

3. HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card

  • Up to 5% cashback on dining, groceries, and petrol
  • Minimum spend of S$600 per month required for cashback
  • Complimentary access to Entertainer with HSBC
  • Rebate cap of S$250 per calendar quarter

4. Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card

  • 1.5% cashback on all eligible spending
  • No cashback cap or minimum spend requirement
  • Waived annual fee for the first two years
  • Suitable for everyday spending with no restrictions

5. American Express True Cashback Card

  • 1.5% cashback on all spending
  • Higher cashback rate in the initial period
  • 3% cashback on first $5,000 spent in the initial six months
  • Annual fee of S$174.40 after the first year
6. OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card

  • Original cashback rate of 1.6%
  • Promotional 0.2% bonus cashback from now until Mar 31, 2024 for first six months capped at S$6 per month (additional cashback is only for the first 2000 new OCBC cardmembers)
  • Unlimited cashback with a time-limited promotional rate
  • Plus, an automatic cashback offset in the same month’s statement

7. CIMB World Mastercard

  • 2% unlimited cashback on selected categories (wine & dine, movies & digital entertainment, online food delivery, taxi & automobile, and luxury goods)
  • Requires a minimum spend of S$1,000
  • 1% unlimited cashback on other spends
  • No annual fees for life

8. UOB One Card

  • Up to 15% cashback on retail spending
  • Base cashback per quarter:
    • S$500/month spending: 3.33%
    • S$1,000/month spending: 3.33%
    • S$2,000/month spending: 3.33%
  • Additional cashback at selected partners:
    • S$500/month spending: 5%
    • S$1,000/month spending: 6.67%
    • S$2,000/month spending: 6.67%
  • Enhanced cashback (for new card members who apply from now to Mar 31, 2024):
    • S$500/month spending: 6.67%
    • S$1,000/month spending: 5%
  • Higher cashback rates based on monthly spending tiers
9. Citi Cash Back Card

  • 8% cashback on groceries and petrol, 6% on dining
  • Minimum spending requirement of S$800 per month
  • Monthly cashback cap of S$80

10. DBS Live Fresh Card

  • up to 10% cashback
  • 5% cashback on online and Visa contactless spending, capped at S$20 per month
  • Additional 5% cashback at selected eco-friendly businesses including eco-eateries, eco-retailers, and eco-transport services
  • Cashback rates are subject to a minimum spending of S$600 in a month
  • Cashback caps:
    • Eco-friendly spending: S$15 cashback (5% rate), capped at S$300 spend
    • Online spending: S$20 cashback (5% rate), capped at S$400 spend
    • Visa contactless spending: S$20 cashback (5% rate), capped at S$400 spend
    • All other spending: S$20 cashback (0.3% rate), capped at S$6,667 spend
  • Maximum cashback per month is S$75, requiring a spend of S$7,767
  • Ideal for online and eco-friendly spending

11. OCBC FRANK Credit Card

  • 8% cashback on foreign spending and online/contactless mobile spending
  • Additional 2% cashback for eco-friendly purchases (Scoop Wholefoods, SimplyGo, Little Farms, and BlueSG)
  • Monthly cashback cap of S$100 in four categories
    • Foreign spending: 8% cashback, capped at S$25
    • Local online transactions and mobile payment: 8% cashback, capped at S$25
    • Spending at green merchants: Additional 2% cashback, capped at S$25
    • All other spending: 0.3% cashback, capped at S$25
12. POSB Everyday Card

  • 5% cashback at Sheng Siong
  • 3% cashback on Pet Lovers Centre with S$15 minimum spend
  • 20.1% savings at SPC for petrol
  • If you spend at least S$800 monthly, you’ll get:
    • 10% on foodpanda and Deliveroo delivery
    • 8% on selected online shopping merchants (Amazon.sg, Lazada, RedMart, Shopee, iHerb)
    • 3% at Watsons and on dining expenses

These cards offer a variety of cashback benefits to suit different spending habits and preferences. Choose what’s best for you today! /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

