SINGAPORE: If you want to earn while you spend, getting cashback might just be your thing. Here are the top cashback credit cards in Singapore for 2024, according to MoneySmart:

1. UOB Absolute Cashback Card

Unlimited cashback at 1.7%

No minimum spend requirement

Amex card, may have limited merchant acceptance

Expenses like bills and insurance can earn cashback

2. Citi Cash Back+ Card

Cashback rate of 1.6% on all spending

No minimum spend or cashback cap

Mastercard, widely accepted

Ideal for big-ticket spending like weddings or home renovations

3. HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card

Up to 5% cashback on dining, groceries, and petrol

Minimum spend of S$600 per month required for cashback

Complimentary access to Entertainer with HSBC

Rebate cap of S$250 per calendar quarter

4. Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card

1.5% cashback on all eligible spending

No cashback cap or minimum spend requirement

Waived annual fee for the first two years

Suitable for everyday spending with no restrictions

5. American Express True Cashback Card

1.5% cashback on all spending

Higher cashback rate in the initial period

3% cashback on first $5,000 spent in the initial six months

Annual fee of S$174.40 after the first year

6. OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card

Original cashback rate of 1.6%

Promotional 0.2% bonus cashback from now until Mar 31, 2024 for first six months capped at S$6 per month (additional cashback is only for the first 2000 new OCBC cardmembers)

Unlimited cashback with a time-limited promotional rate

Plus, an automatic cashback offset in the same month’s statement

7. CIMB World Mastercard

2% unlimited cashback on selected categories (wine & dine, movies & digital entertainment, online food delivery, taxi & automobile, and luxury goods)

Requires a minimum spend of S$1,000

1% unlimited cashback on other spends

No annual fees for life

8. UOB One Card

Up to 15% cashback on retail spending

Base cashback per quarter: S$500/month spending: 3.33% S$1,000/month spending: 3.33% S$2,000/month spending: 3.33%

Additional cashback at selected partners: S$500/month spending: 5% S$1,000/month spending: 6.67% S$2,000/month spending: 6.67%

Enhanced cashback (for new card members who apply from now to Mar 31, 2024): S$500/month spending: 6.67% S$1,000/month spending: 5%

Higher cashback rates based on monthly spending tiers

9. Citi Cash Back Card

8% cashback on groceries and petrol, 6% on dining

Minimum spending requirement of S$800 per month

Monthly cashback cap of S$80

10. DBS Live Fresh Card

up to 10% cashback

5% cashback on online and Visa contactless spending, capped at S$20 per month

Additional 5% cashback at selected eco-friendly businesses including eco-eateries, eco-retailers, and eco-transport services

Cashback rates are subject to a minimum spending of S$600 in a month

Cashback caps: Eco-friendly spending: S$15 cashback (5% rate), capped at S$300 spend Online spending: S$20 cashback (5% rate), capped at S$400 spend Visa contactless spending: S$20 cashback (5% rate), capped at S$400 spend All other spending: S$20 cashback (0.3% rate), capped at S$6,667 spend

Maximum cashback per month is S$75, requiring a spend of S$7,767

Ideal for online and eco-friendly spending

11. OCBC FRANK Credit Card

8% cashback on foreign spending and online/contactless mobile spending

Additional 2% cashback for eco-friendly purchases (Scoop Wholefoods, SimplyGo, Little Farms, and BlueSG)

Monthly cashback cap of S$100 in four categories Foreign spending: 8% cashback, capped at S$25 Local online transactions and mobile payment: 8% cashback, capped at S$25 Spending at green merchants: Additional 2% cashback, capped at S$25 All other spending: 0.3% cashback, capped at S$25



12. POSB Everyday Card

5% cashback at Sheng Siong

3% cashback on Pet Lovers Centre with S$15 minimum spend

20.1% savings at SPC for petrol

If you spend at least S$800 monthly, you’ll get: 10% on foodpanda and Deliveroo delivery 8% on selected online shopping merchants (Amazon.sg, Lazada, RedMart, Shopee, iHerb) 3% at Watsons and on dining expenses



These cards offer a variety of cashback benefits to suit different spending habits and preferences. Choose what’s best for you today! /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos