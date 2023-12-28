Featured News Home News

DPM Lawrence Wong to deliver SG Budget 2024 in Parliament on Feb 16

ByMary Alavanza

December 28, 2023
SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Singapore Budget 2024 speech in parliament on Feb 16, as reported by The Straits Times. The Finance Ministry has announced that the presentation will be broadcast live on television and radio.

A live webcast link will also be available on the official Singapore Budget website (www.singaporebudget.gov.sg). The complete Budget statement will be published on the same website after the live delivery, according to the Finance Ministry on Dec 28.

In a statement released on Dec 28, the Finance Ministry invited the public to actively participate in the budgetary process. Until Jan 26, citizens are encouraged to share their perspectives and recommendations for Budget 2024 through Reach’s dedicated microsite at www.reach.gov.sg/budget2024.

Reach, the government’s feedback unit, is taking a multifaceted approach to gather public input. On Jan 23, from 12pm to 3pm, Reach will establish a physical Listening Point at Galaxis, One North. This in-person session allows individuals to directly share their views on the upcoming budgetary allocations.

The Finance Ministry has also forged partnerships with the People’s Association and its grassroots organisations. Together, they are facilitating virtual engagement through Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews platforms and physical engagement points in local communities for views and suggestions until Jan 26./TISG

