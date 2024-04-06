Featured News In the Hood

Donate your old running shoes for $50 voucher back

ByAnna Maria Romero

April 6, 2024

SINGAPORE: Let’s call this a win-win situation. Running Lab announced earlier this week that Project Love Sneaker is back, where people can hand in their old running shoes and get back a voucher for $50.

As the outdoor and sporting goods company announced via social media, “PROJECT LOVE SNEAKER IS BACK!” This endeavour, carried out in partnership with SOLES4SOULS, is a donation drive for a good cause from April 1 to 30, 2024.

Interested parties may drop off their shoes at the Running Lab outlets at Marina Square, Velocity @ Novena Square, and Tampines Mall.

FB Screengrab: Running Lab

The project takes different kinds of sports shoes, including running shoes for children and adults, badminton court shoes, basketball shoes, and even running shoes.

If you have lifestyle shoes that aren’t really for running but look like running shoes, Project Love Sneaker will take them anyway.

Please note that canvas shoes like those from Vans or Converse will not be accepted, nor will rubber shoes such as Crocs, spike shoes (for football), boots, or heavy-duty shoes.

IG Screengrab: Running Lab

It’s important to note that the shoes must also be in fairly good condition. According to the promotion’s terms and conditions, they need to be “clean and reusable, with all parts intact and with original insoles and laces.”

Also, shoes with holes in their outsoles or on top will not be accepted, nor will those with worn-out outsoles. (The bottom line is that management has the final say on whether the shoes you wish to donate will be accepted.)

Overall, we still call it a pretty sweet deal. We’re sure that many of us have sports shoes that are still in good condition lying unused in the corners of our homes. All they need is a good dusting, and they’re ready to go to Project Love Sneaker.

A truly good cause

Since 2005, Soles4Soles has collected millions of pairs of running shoes and articles of clothing worldwide, benefiting men, women, and children in more than 125 countries.

As the organization’s website reads, “Soles4Souls cares for our planet and for people by extending the life of shoes and clothing.”

Soles4Soles points out that extending the lives of our shoes and clothes allows people to channel their resources toward other pressing needs, and fewer items end up in landfills as waste. Now, if that’s not a win-win situation, what is? /TISG

