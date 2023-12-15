It appears that Donald Trump will leave no stone unturned to raise every bit of money he can. He recently posted on his social media page Truth Social that he’s selling digital Trump Trading Cards.

What’s on the cards? The digital Trump trading cards feature fantasy images of Trump in heroic poses and hyper-masculine costumes.

If someone buys 47 digital cards at $99 each it totals $4,862.38. He says they will also receive a small piece of the suit Trump wore when he posed for a mugshot earlier this year in Georgia.

According to the website, there are 2,024 pieces of cloth so buyers can expect a very small patch of cloth.

Trump’s team said they consulted with MEARS who are sports memorabilia specialists and they said that the suit is “The most historically significant artifact in United States history.”

Trump ridiculed

Trump also promises to host a dinner for the buyers, and purchasers are required to enter a sweepstake to attend.

The whole idea invited much derision and ridicule online. Trump’s niece Mary Trump said the whole idea was simply “pathetic”.

“I know Donald. He has no shame and is equally comfortable putting his name on buildings, steaks and fake universities. But this is a new low even for him – and it reeks of desperation.

“Donald will sell access to anybody if they chip in a few bucks if it will help him pay the people whose job it is to keep him out of an orange jumpsuit.”

He invited much derision with comments on X users saying “No way those pieces of cloth Trump is peddling to his cult came from his mug shot suit. Not a damn chance.”

“I wonder if any MAGA hopefuls think they will get a genuine piece of the actual suit worn.”

“I’m holding out for a piece of his sentencing suit.”

