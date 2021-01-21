Home News Featured News Domestic worker accused of abusing elderly woman in wheelchair

Domestic worker accused of abusing elderly woman in wheelchair

Netizen is hoping the post and photo will alert the woman's family to her plight

Photo: FB/Kat Boey

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen who saw a domestic worker abusing an elderly woman in a wheelchair has posted a photo of them in the hopes of reaching out to the latter’s family.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 17) that has since garnered more than 1,600 reactions and 4,200 shares, the netizen, who wished to be known only as Kat, said she saw the abuse at around 10.50 am at the Circuit Road Market & Food Centre.

She said: “Normally, I don’t write long post or post about somebody else. But this morning I saw something that makes me want to write this and hope to reach out to the elderly’s family.”

Ms Kat shared that she was queuing to order food when she noticed someone pushing a wheelchair that hit the table beside her.

- Advertisement -

She saw an elderly woman in a wheelchair covering her face and telling her helper “mai jiak” (Hokkien for “I don’t want to eat”). The helper ignored the woman and continued to scoop hot noodles into her mouth.

In response to TISG’s queries, Ms Kat said that she saw the old woman wiping “some tears with a folded tissue in her hand. Later on, after she refused to eat, she felt cold and folded her arms when rubbing to create some warmth”.

“I think she probably didn’t want to eat because of the way she (the helper) feed her. She tried to feed her again before she even swallow the food in her mouth,” she added.

Ms Kat said that, at one point when the elderly woman refused to eat, the helper became agitated and threw the spoon and chopsticks onto the table. The helper then picked up the chopsticks and spoon from the table “and used that dirty spoon to feed” the woman again.

She told TISG that the domestic helper walked very briskly, “until I almost lost the chance to take a picture of her. Eventually, they left the food centre and the bowl of beehoon soup (about 90% left) & a cup of tea (only drank about 10%)”.

“If she can do that in the public, I wonder what she will do to the old lady at home,” she said, asking others to share the photo so that the family of the elderly woman might be alerted to her plight.

Ms Kat added that her own grandmother had a similar encounter previously, “so I can feel for it. Just hope that the family members can help in some ways”. /TISG

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Netizens tease Yee Jenn Jong: How did you get Tharman to become a “man in blue”?

Singapore — Workers' Party politician Yee Jenn Jong has made netizens smile with photo of himself with Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam in matching blue shirts. Blue is the colour of the WP. Mr Yee, a former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP), wrote a...
View Post
Featured News

Food delivery rider arrested after accident causes young girl’s glasses to injure her eye

An 18-year-old food delivery rider has been arrested after he collided into an eight-year-old girl head-on in an accident that took place along Bukit Batok Street 52, around 2.20pm on Friday (15 Jan). According to some reports, the handle of the delivery...
View Post
Featured News

Lower Peirce Reservoir Park maintenance leaves netizen “shocked and stunned”

One netizen says that during a recent trip to Lower Peirce Reservoir Park, she was “shocked and stunned” by the upkeep of the area, which she blamed on the National Parks Board (NParks). In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 17), Annie...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore