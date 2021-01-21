Viral video: Dog without leash gets chased by owner at intersection

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of an owner chasing her unleashed dog at an intersection with the dog almost getting run over by a lorry and the owner falling over in her attempt, has gone viral online.

On Wednesday (Jan 20), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video with the caption, “naughty boi.” The footage was of an unleashed dog getting chased by its owner at an intersection junction.

The video, which was taken by a vehicle’s dashboard camera, begins with the owner jogging after her white dog, the latter probably thinking it was a game.

However, the lights turned green, increasing the danger for both dog and owner and other motorists. As the dog expertly avoids its owners grasp, it trots along to the middle lane where unsuspecting vehicles were crossing.

- Advertisement -

An approaching lorry could be heard honking in an attempt to scare the dog that was headed in its direction. It was a close shave as the owner froze on the spot. Fortunately, the dog sensed the danger and quickly retreated.

Unfazed by the experience, the dog continued running around the intersection junction. At one point, the owner trips and falls to the ground in her repeated attempts to catch the canine.

According to a mothership.sg report, the incident happened at the junction between Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Choa Chu Kang Way on Tuesday (Jan 19) at around 10:30 pm.

The report added that a few strangers entered the scene to help the owner who was visibly exhausted. Two men blocked the junction to control the traffic while the others cornered the dog to prevent its escape.

The group successfully ushered the dog away from the junction and into a nearby pedestrian pathway towards the Keat Hong LRT station.

With over 35,000 views in ROADS.sg and shared multiple times across various social media pages, the video has gone viral online. Members from the online community also urged owners to ensure their pets are leashed securely when outside to minimize danger to others and themselves.

Read related: Pet kitten falls to its death from window of highrise HDB flat