Pet kitten falls to its death from window of highrise HDB flat

Neighbour living in the opposite block had seen the kitten on the edge of an open window the previous day

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Jewel Stolarchuk

Singapore — The pet kitten of a Queenstown family fell to its death from a window of the highrise flat on Saturday (Jan 9).

According to zaobao.com, a neighbour living in the opposite block had seen the kitten on the edge of an open window on Friday (Jan 8).

It was found dead at the foot of the block in Mei Ling Street the very next day.

The neighbour told the Chinese daily: “I felt that the kitten would fall down at any time. I immediately ran to the unit on the 12th floor to remind the resident to close the window.

“But at the time, the resident’s little daughter was the only person at home. She said the kitten had returned to her side and didn’t stroll near the window.”

Another resident, who feeds stray cats in the area, said the dead kitten was only four months old.

She told the daily that she had suggested to the owner of the kitten to install a safety net on her windows.

It was this resident who found the pet kitten lying at the foot of the block. The 65-year-old had gone there to feed the stray cats when she spotted the kitten lying motionless on the ground. There was no blood and the resident believes the cat died due to internal injuries.

The neighbour, who was upset, told the Chinese daily that she had filed a police report so that action would be taken against those responsible for the kitten’s death. /TISG

