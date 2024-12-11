SINGAPORE: The next time you feel sick in the middle of the night but not so sick that you need to go to a hospital’s A&E, well, you might try Dr Kart, which calls itself “Your Doctor in a Vending Machine.”

The service launched just a few months ago offers “Seamless teleconsultation” with professional doctors. It allows patients to collect medication prescribed to them immediately, whether over-the-counter, pharmacy-only or prescription-only medicines.

What’s more, patients can also avail of a digital MC if they need one. The vending machine at the Shell station at 9 Tampines Ave 2 is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Here’s the kicker: according to a Dec 5 Instagram post from Dr Kart, consultations are free. Patients need to pay for the medicine, which the company describes as affordable.

Patients walk up to the vending machine, scan their NRIC or SingPass to register, consult with a doctor using the phone attached to the machine, pay and then collect their medication.

Aside from the free consult, the biggest attraction of this truly unusual vending machine is convenience (as it is with every other vending machine).

According to Dr Kart’s Instagram posts, unlike visits to regular doctors where registration, consultation and collecting one’s medicine can take at least half an hour to an hour, with Dr Kart, which provides “quick registration and instant prescription fulfilment,” patients receive “expert medical advice and medication in as little as 8 to 16 minutes.”

“We believe you deserve personalised care, and our dedicated doctors are committed to providing you with the time and attention you need,” the company added in a post.

Of course, there is a limited range of ailments that Dr Kart’s services can attend to and treat.

On its website, patients can find this list, which ranges from allergies, cough and colds, eye and skin problems such as acne, wounds and conjunctivitis, headaches, fever, and sore throats, abdominal cramps, muscle and joint pain, vertigo, and so on.

In another social media post, Dr Kart also reassured the public that its doctors are licensed by the Ministry of Health and Health Sciences Authority.

Recently, a woman’s TikTok video about Dr Kart’s services went viral, reaching 300,000 views in just a few days. “Singapore is unreal because I found a vending machine with 24-hour instant Doctor, Pharmacy & Medicines,” wrote @sallsphee.

/TISG

