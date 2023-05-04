Dining and buffet credit card promotions and 1-for-1 deals this May

There is nothing quite as Singaporean as hunting down the best local gastronomic joints. That is until you combine that with finding the best deals for these mouth-watering dining experiences!

For the month of May, no matter whether you’re looking for a place to celebrate Mother’s day or simply want to have a good meal at a steal, we have scoured Singapore just to find the best dining promotions for you.

From Asian, Western and international hotel buffets, here are the best 1-for-1 dining buffets in Singapore this May.

Element (Amara Hotel Singapore)

Use any of your UOB credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 seafood buffet. Make a reservation here to try out their sumptuous international seafood feast.

The place

Situated in the heart of Tanjong Pagar, Element is a restaurant-bar that offers a robust international spread. The cosy restaurant atmosphere combined with the wide selection of seafood, prepared in appetising European styles as well as well-loved Asian flavours, makes for an enjoyable buffet dining experience for the whole family.

Food highlights

Alaska Crab Leg, Oyster, Half Shell Scallop, Slipper Lobster, Salmon and Tuna Sashimi, Sambal Squid, Wok-fried Prawns, Desert Bar

Each adult diner is also entitled to two complimentary glasses of alcoholic beverage. You can choose between beer and their house-pour red or white wine.

Promotions

Available from now till May 31, the 1-for-1 promotions for UOB cardholders means that this seafood extravageza is affordably priced at only S$44++ per person. The lunch buffest is available Monday to Friday from 12 – 2.30 pm and the dinner buffest available Tuesday to Saturday from 6 – 9 pm.

Recommended credit cards for more savings

UOB One Credit Card: UOB One Credit Card: Highest Flat Rate Cashback Card

Korean Fusion BBQ (Dunlop Street)

Book through Chope using your cashback credit card for Korean Fusion BBQ’s buffet in Singapore. Food highlights include a wide variety of meat and seafood selections available to barbecue.

The place

Are you a fan of all-you-can-eat Korean fusion barbecue? Look no further. Korean Fusion BBQ at Dunlop Street is a fan-favourite hotspot with a wide variety of meats and seafood for you to choose from. Even better, they are open until 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays to cater to your late-night cravings after a night out on the town!

Food highlights

A wide variety of seafood and marinated meats, including the classics like pork belly and char siew as well as their special marinades such as bak kwa pork belly and lychee pork.

Promotions

Book through Chope’s app or website through Chopedeals to enjoy this 1-for-1 buffet promotion.

Recommended credit cards for more savings

Citi Cash Back Card: Global Rebates on Food

Shin Minori

Use any of your HSBC credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 Omizu lunch buffet or bento set promotion. Make a reservation via phone call with Shin Minori and quote Entertainer with HSBC to enjoy a quality Japanese lunch.

The place

Shin Minori aims to bring authentic Japanese cuisine to diners at an affordable price. They boast an extensive a la carte Japanese buffet menu of more than 220 dishes, comprising a variety of fresh sashimi, various sushi types, teppanyaki, grilled and deep-fried dishes.

If you are not looking for a lunch buffet, their HSBC 1-for-1 dining promotion is also available for their bento sets. With a careful curation of quality meats, salad, miso soup and desert, the bento sets are truly a bang for their buck.

Furthermore, with a choice of two outlets, one at Katong Square on East Coast Road and the other at UE Square on Clemenceau Avenue, it is extra convenient to dine at this authentic Japanese establishment.

Food highlights

Omizu Lunch Buffet – Sashimi, Tamaki, Japanese Oyster, Yakimono (grilled skewers), Japanese Style Taco Shells, a selection of Udon, Soba and Ramen dishes.

Bento Set – Premium Raw Fish, Soft Shell Crab, Hokkaido Snow Pork, Grilled Black Cod, Pan-Fried Pork Belly.

Promotions

From now until December 30, the Omizo buffet is priced at $62.90++ for adults and $49.90++ for children while the Bento sets range from $27.90 to $36.90 before promotion. HSBC cardholders will get to enjoy great savings with the 1-for-1 dining promotion.

Recommended credit cards for more savings

HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card: Accumulate cashback on local dining with no Fees

Blue Jasmine (Holiday Inn Singapore Little India)

Use any of your DBS/POSB credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 three-course set menu. Make a reservation via phone call with Blue Jasmine to enjoy your next traditional Thai meal with a classy dining experience.

The place

Blue Jasmine offers a causal yet elegant dining experience with their beautiful Asian-inspired interior design. Their mosaic flooring and wood furnishing provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere for your three-course meal, where you will be served the best of Southern Thai cuisine.

Food highlights

Deep-fried Thai fish cake, devil wings, vegetable spring roll, green mango salad, papaya salad, chicken massaman curry, beef red curry, lemongrass seabass, vegetable green curry with tofu, red ruby, mango sticky rice.

Promotions

Available from now till 30 June 2023, the three-course dining experience is a steal at only 65++ per adult for DBS/POSB cardholders.

Recommended Credit Cards for More Savings

DBS Altitude Visa: Affordable Miles & Luxury Perks

Sun’s Cafe (Hotel Grand Pacific)

Use any of your Maybank, UOB, DBS/POSB or HSBC credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 Peranakan lunch and dinner buffet in Singapore. Food highlights include Peranakan, Asian and Western dishes.

Sun’s Cafe Buffet

The place

Craving for scrumptious Nyonya cuisine? Located in the vicinity of Bugis MRT, Sun’s Cafe at Hotel Grand Pacific is home to one of the largest Peranakan buffets around.

Enjoy a plethora of Peranakan, Asian, and Western plates and desserts in a sleek and classy setting. An a la carte menu is also available if you are craving dishes like Hainanese chicken rice, pasta and steak.

Food highlights

Sambal Prawns, Itik Siok, Beef Rendang, Babi Pongteh, Nyonya Laksa, Nasi Lemak, Kueh Pie Tee, Nyonya Kuehs.

Promotions

Available from now till December 31. Make sure to use one of your Maybank, UOB, DBS/POSB or HSBC credit cards to get the most value out of your Peranakan feast.

Recommended credit card for more savings

Maybank Family & Friends MasterCard: Cashback in SG & MY

Plate (Carlton City Hotel Singapore)

Use any of your OCBC, DBS/POSB or Citibank credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 Sea & Grill Dinner Buffet promotion. Make a reservation via phone call with Plate, Carlton City Hotel Singapore to enjoy a chic and modern lunch. When you’re there, be sure to make a beeline for the different food stations to pick up anything you fancy.

Plate, Carlton City

The place

Surrounded by lush greenery and bathed in natural sunlight, Plate is a vibrant and contemporary restaurant that offers some of the finest culinary creations. Showcasing a specially curated menu of international cuisines, with the highlight being their char-grilled meats and fresh seafood, Plate provides a relaxing dining experience that will satisfy the heartiest of appetites.

Food highlights

Plate offers an exquisite range of local dishes, including an enticing selection of tempura, chilled soba noodles and more.

Their true highlights would be their seafood-on-ice selection, which includes dishes like half-shell scallops, snow crab legs, fresh oysters and even Boston lobster.

There is also a carving station with slow-roasted beef rib-eye and slow-baked whole salmon. Not to mention, a wide selection of cheeses and bread, hot mains and desserts.

Promotions

Available from now till December 30, the buffet costs $118 per adult and $59 per child before the promotion. With the 1-for-1 dining promotion available to OCBC, DBS/POSB and Citibank cardholders, you have many card options to get the most bang for your buck.

Recommended credit cards for more savings

OCBC 365 Card: Rebates for Essentials

Combine these delectable offers with cashback credit cards and dining credit cards to save more on great food!

