SINGAPORE: Digital marketing agency OOm ranks higher in Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies 2024 list. The agency secured the 32nd position in Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies 2024 list from 47th last year, Macau Business reports.

The accolade comes as a result of the company’s commitment to digital marketing excellence and robust financial performance, according to the report jointly organised by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista.

This recognition is no small feat, considering the rigorous criteria companies must meet to be included in the esteemed list.

To make the cut, businesses must have generated a minimum revenue of S$150,000 in 2019, witnessed a substantial surge to at least S$1.5 million in 2022, maintained independence from other entities, and have their headquarters based in Singapore.

The evaluation process also prioritised organic revenue growth, ensuring that success was achieved through internal development and enhancement.

OOm’s remarkable ascent in ranking, from 47th in 2023 to the 32nd spot this year, underscores financial prowess and a commitment to workforce expansion. The company has significantly beefed up its team, highlighting its dedication to fortifying operations and staying ahead in the competitive digital marketing industry.

On Facebook, OOm shared, “This incredible milestone is a testament of unwavering dedication and the collective effort of our team over the past 17 years.

And not forgetting all our clients, whose trust & support has been a huge factor in propelling us forward. OOm hopes to continue breaking boundaries, challenging ourselves and pushing limits to help you achieve your business goals in 2024.”

Ian Cheow, the CEO and Co-founder of OOm exuded enthusiasm about this accomplishment, saying, “Being recognised in Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies 2024 list is a testament to OOm’s resolve to achieve sustained growth and excellence, as demonstrated by our ascent in the ranking.

We are proud of our team’s efforts in driving our success and look forward to even greater accomplishments in the future.”

Wyvan Xu, the COO and Co-founder of OOm, echoed Cheow’s sentiments: “This achievement reflects the collective devotion of our team, and it motivates us to continue innovating and delivering exceptional results for our clients. We are grateful for the recognition and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

A pat on the back for OOm for ranking higher this year. /TISG

