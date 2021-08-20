Despite high Covid-19 vaccination rate, S’pore won’t reach herd immunity: Lawrence Wong

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (Aug 19) that Singapore will not reach herd immunity despite aggressive Covid-19 vaccination.

In a virtual conference held by the multi-ministry taskforce, Mr Wong noted that Singapore must be mentally prepared to see Covid-19 cases rise due to the country reopening its economy in a controlled approach.

As activities resume, “We are feeling the stones as we cross the river,” said Mr Wong.

“The path towards being a Covid-resilient nation is going to be a long and hard slog. Even with very high vaccination rates, we are not going to reach herd immunity, where the outbreak just fizzles out,” he added.

- Advertisement -

In a follow-up Facebook post on Thursday, Mr Wong thanked the public’s cooperation in keeping infection rates under control. “We are now able to continue with our next steps of easing.”

Mr Wong announced that beginning Aug 19, more people will return to the office for work. Event sizes will increase to 1,000 attendees if they are all fully vaccinated.

Capacity limits for malls, attractions and public venues will also be increased.

“We are taking some calibrated and measured steps to reopen our borders, including through new vaccinated travel lanes with Germany and Brunei,” said Mr Wong.

- Advertisement -

He noted that Singapore could not afford to open up in a “big bang” and risk having large clusters overwhelm the healthcare system.

“Our over-riding objective is to get to the end of this pandemic with minimum death and damage as a society, even as we resume as much of our normal lives as possible,” said Mr Wong.

As of Aug 18, 77 per cent of the population has completed their full vaccination regimen, while 82 per cent has received at least one dose.

About 90 per cent of the eligible population is expected to be fully vaccinated by Sept. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Read related: Experts say Delta variant can make vaccinated people highly infectious, but jabs still reduce severity

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg