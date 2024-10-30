Featured News Home News

Demand for skilled caregiving foreign domestic helpers rises by 30% as population ages

ByJewel Stolarchuk

October 30, 2024

SINGAPORE: As Singapore approaches a “super-ageing” society, a rising trend among families is shaping the caregiving industry: more households are turning to foreign domestic helpers trained in elder care to look after ageing parents.

Industry sources report a notable surge in demand, with requests for caregiving-trained helpers up by 20% over the past eight years.

Families are prepared to invest significantly in such specialized assistance, offering up to 30% more to hire foreign domestic helpers with formal caregiving certifications.

These helpers’ caregiving duties are extensive, often including monitoring vital health indicators like blood sugar and blood pressure.

With increasing numbers of Singaporean families now relying on foreign domestic helpers, the need for trained individuals with practical healthcare skills has become more urgent.

Prospective caregivers participate in a 25- to 30-week training program designed to equip them with essential skills to meet the daily needs of elderly clients.

This shift is especially relevant in a society where many families are small, dual-income households. With most family members working full-time, elderly parents can often feel overlooked.

See also  Maid says she needs a weekly day off, but her employer asks her what she's going to do on her day off

Industry insiders who spoke with 8World note that this growing trend places pressure on agencies to adequately prepare helpers for these roles, especially as family structures become more dependent on external caregiving resources.

Beyond basic elder care, many foreign domestic helpers receive specialized training in hospice and dementia care.

Last week alone, over 300 individuals graduated from such programs, earning certificates that qualify them for caregiving roles in Singapore and other countries such as the Philippines and Myanmar.

In response to rising demand, one prominent agency has set an ambitious goal: to train 10,000 caregiving professionals by 2030.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Happy Diwali or Happy Deepavali? — Singaporean Indians enlighten a netizen on the true meaning of the word for the Hindu Festival of Lights

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News SG Politics

“Racism still exists in Singapore and is ‘among us’” — Lawrence Wong’s video on racism resurfaces in lead-up to next GE

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“Almost hit an elderly” — Resident puzzled on why cyclists still cycle along overhead bridges despite the display of clear signs to dismount

October 30, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Relationships

Woman gets schooled by SG men for saying, “If you’re too broke to own a car, please don’t bother dating us and focus on your work first”

October 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

HDB block corridor with spooktacular Halloween gory decor sends Singaporeans scream-ing with excitement!

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Pet parent offers S$800 reward for anyone who finds their missing fur kid, last seen at Parry Terrace, Kovan

October 30, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

Happy Diwali or Happy Deepavali? — Singaporean Indians enlighten a netizen on the true meaning of the word for the Hindu Festival of Lights

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.