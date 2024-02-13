SINGAPORE: As Valentine’s Day approaches, local matchmaking services are experiencing a significant surge in demand, with some companies reporting an increase of up to 30 per cent. This trend is particularly pronounced among applicants under 25, signifying a growing preference for professional assistance in the quest for love.

Lunch Actually, a prominent matchmaking company, attributed the rising demand to the prevalent use of dating apps among young individuals. However, the company noted to 8World that disillusionment with these apps has driven many users to turn to matchmaking services for a more personalized and reliable approach to finding a compatible partner.

Sharon Ng, the head of GaiGai, another leading matchmaking firm, highlighted a noteworthy shift in their clientele.

Ng told 8World that their customers are increasing in number and getting younger. In previous years, the youngest demographic seeking matchmaking services ranged from 25 to 27. However, a substantial shift has been observed since last year, with a growing number of customers falling within the 21 to 24 age bracket.

The industry experts suggest that the shift towards younger clients could be attributed to changing attitudes among the youth, seeking more meaningful connections and personalized guidance in navigating the complexities of modern dating.

With Valentine’s Day acting as a catalyst, the matchmaking industry is poised for robust growth as individuals, particularly the younger generation, seek professional assistance to enhance their chances of finding lasting love.

As the trend continues to evolve, matchmaking companies are adapting their strategies to meet the evolving needs of their clientele, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of fostering meaningful connections in an increasingly digital dating landscape.