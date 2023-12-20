Business

DBS Foundation Partners with IMDA, contributing S$1M for Singapore’s digital inclusion future

ByMary Alavanza

December 20, 2023
SINGAPORE: To address disparities in digital inclusion across diverse demographic groups in terms of income, age, and individuals with special needs, DBS Foundation partners with IMDA for Singapore’s digital inclusion future.

The collaboration aims to improve access to digital literacy training and amplify efforts to bridge “digital inclusion” in Singapore.

To kickstart this initiative, the DBS Foundation is contributing S$1 million to the Digital for Life Fund, a sum matched by the government. This fund serves as a financial catalyst for individuals and non-profit organizations engaged in projects promoting digital inclusion within communities.

Beyond financial support, the bank offers insights and problem statements for fund applicants, fostering a collaborative approach to addressing digital disparities.

As part of their commitment, the DBS Foundation is mobilising at least 2,500 employees in collaboration with community partners like the SG Digital Office. Together, they will conduct 800 digital workshops covering an array of topics, from digital banking and payments to strategies for recognising and avoiding online scams.

Notably, some of these sessions will be hosted in select DBS/POSB branches, accommodating individuals who prefer traditional banking services.

In addition, as per Fintech News Singapore, “DBS is also actively exploring new communication channels and partner platforms to accelerate digital adoption among the broader population.”

In a report by The Business Times, head of the foundation’s Community Impact Chapter (CIC), Monica Datta, in light of the efforts of DBS Foundation in developing a range of community-centric programmes for digitalisation, said:

“We’re living in a world that’s rapidly digitalising. It is imperative that we bring the less digitally savvy along with us by providing them with the necessary skills and guidance and empower them to stay ahead of change too.”  /TISG

