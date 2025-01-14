SINGAPORE: “Day 3: Water Still Leaking in My Home – Unliveable BTO Flat.” This was the title of a post shared by an online user in a complaint group on Monday (Jan 13).

According to the resident, who has been documenting the issue, water has been leaking from the walls of his home for the past three days.

“It’s been three days since water began leaking from the walls and electrical socket in my home,” he wrote.

“This morning, at 9:28 a.m., an HDB representative finally contacted me. They suggested asking the Building Service Centre (BSC) to check again, despite BSC’s earlier visit, where they assessed the issue and left without taking any action,” he updated the situation.

According to the post, the resident couldn’t help but get emotional over the stressful incident. “I admit I raised my voice during the call, and I apologize to the HDB officer,” he shared.

“However, after three sleepless nights of clearing water and dealing with this worsening situation, frustration has understandably built up,” he added.

He then shared an update on how his home is faring: “The condition of my walls has deteriorated further, with severe bubbling and peeling. Water is still leaking from the walls and electrical sockets. The paint near the affected electrical socket has completely cracked and peeled off.”

The resident claimed that since moving into his flat back in July 2024, he has invested a lot in his space. “(I’ve) spent considerable time, effort, and money renovating and furnishing it.

Within six months, this structural issue has turned what was supposed to be a safe haven into an ongoing nightmare.”

The housing issue has been a hassle for the resident, who wrote, “I am unable to go to work as I’m still waiting for a solution. It’s deeply disheartening that after escalating this matter, there seems to be no acknowledgement of the seriousness of the situation.”

The resident turned to Singaporeans for help, hoping for their support in raising awareness of his housing issue. “I hope viewers will share this post to raise awareness and urge HDB and the relevant authorities to act immediately,” he wrote.

“Despite reaching out to mainstream media, no one has taken up this issue, leaving me to handle it on my own. I appeal to everyone to help escalate this matter so that it receives the urgent attention it deserves. Thank you for your support,” he concluded his post.