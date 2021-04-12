Covid-19 vaccinated migrant worker among 20 new cases in S’pore, first dorm case in 6 weeks

- Advertisement -

Singapore – One foreign worker in a dormitory who had already been vaccinated was among the 20 new Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Apr 11).

The 23-year-old male Indian national, a work permit holder employed by Seafront Support Company Pte Ltd as a lashing specialist, is the first Covid-19 case among dormitory residents since Feb 28.

The man is reported to be asymptomatic and was detected when he was tested on Apr 7 as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT). His pooled test result came back positive for the virus the next day, and he was immediately isolated.

According to MOH, the man was given an individual test on Apr 9, which also returned positive for Covid-19 the next day. He was then conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

MOH noted that the man’s earlier tests from RRT, the last of which was on Mar 24, were all negative for the virus.

“His serology test result has come back positive, but we have assessed that this is likely a current infection,” said MOH.

It was also reported that the man received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 25 and the second dose on Feb 17. “This likely accounts for his lack of symptoms and positive serology test as he has produced antibodies following the vaccination,” said MOH.

This case is a reminder that it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected. But the vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, said MOH.

Further research is required to determine if the vaccination will also prevent transmission of the infection.

MOH noted that epidemiological investigations on the case are ongoing. In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case, including his dormitory and workplace contacts, have been isolated and quarantined.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period. MOH will also be conducting serological tests for the close contacts to determine if they could have infected the worker.

There were also 19 imported cases reported on Sunday. One is a Singaporean, while five are Singapore permanent residents who returned from India and Indonesia. Another two are Dependent’s Pass holders from India, and 10 others are work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines. The last case is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from India for studies in Singapore.

They have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival and were tested while serving SHN, said MOH./TISG

