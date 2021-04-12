Home News Ong Ye Kung helps whip up chicken rendang, nasi kuning on cooking...

Ong Ye Kung helps whip up chicken rendang, nasi kuning on cooking show

Recipes for healthy meals within S$10

FB screengrab: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore—Prepare to see another side of Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, who announced on his Facebook page on Monday (Apr 12) that he will be a guest in an upcoming episode of a cooking show.

He wrote on Monday morning, “I was invited to the Kelentang Kelentung Ramadan cooking show, which will be broadcasted weekly via M3@Woodlands Facebook page, starting 17 April 2021.”

For his episode, he “helped whip up a chicken rendang and nasi kuning meal”, doing so “under close supervision” with Chef Mazlan and Kak Junaidah, who provided the recipe.

He posted photos of the finished dish, as well as of himself with the chef and other members of the show, and explained the show’s purpose.

“Kelentang Kelentung Ramadan is a six-part cooking series where residents get to learn how to cook a nutritional meal within $10, featuring ‘special Sembawang dishes’!” he wrote.

Mr Ong is one of the five People’s Action Party (PAP) Members of Parliament representing Sembawang GRC, with Sembawang Central as his ward.

As the series comes right in time for Ramadan, he took the opportunity to wish “all my Muslim friends selamat menyambut bulan Ramadan dan selamat berpuasa”.

Since Mr Ong is one of the people believed to be in the running to succeed Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who announced on Thursday (Apr 8) that he is stepping down as the leader of the fourth-generation (4G) PAP team, this was reflected in some of the comments on his post.

    

But other commenters simply stuck to the subject and congratulated the Minister on his cooking.

Mr Ong, along with his fellow front runners Transport and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, Education Minister Lawrence Wong and Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, were at the media conference with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mr Heng when the Finance Minister made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

/TISG

Read also: Ong Ye Kung reminisces about his time as a “farmhand” on his family’s kampung

