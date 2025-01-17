SINGAPORE: Blackbox Research recently published a report titled “Countdown to GE2025: Sensing Singapore’s Mood,” which took a look into how voters feel and what they expect this year, especially with the general election due to take place in the coming months.

By and large, the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic appear to have been left behind, with almost nine out of 10 Singaporeans (88 per cent) saying they believe the country is heading in the right direction.

Importantly, there has been a 14 per cent jump from last year in the number of Singaporeans who are happier with their personal finances. A solid 78 per cent this year said their financial situation is “quite good” or better.

However, this doesn’t mean that Singaporeans feel the future, or even the present, is nothing but blue skies. Blackbox identified a number of social trends that could have a significant impact on the General Election. The largest one involves cost of living concerns, which the report characterizes as “persistent.” This is especially so for lower-income households.

Related to this issue is that of affordable housing. The Blackbox report noted that there have been more HDB flats fetching prices of at least $1 million in recent years.

Another trend that Blackbox identified that could impact the elections is the shift from more traditional forms of media as a source of news to social media apps such as TikTok, WhatsApp, and X, particularly among the young.

“These trends highlight a society in flux, grappling with evolving economic, social, and cultural shifts that will undoubtedly shape voter priorities and political narratives as the nation moves closer to GE2025,” the report noted.

As for leadership issues, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong appears to enjoy popular support, as his ratings have been comparable to now-Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Three out of four Singaporeans approve of Mr Wong’s performance, and the senior Cabinet Ministers have also maintained strong approval ratings as well.

Meanwhile, the approval rating of Leader of the Opposition, Workers’ Party Chief Pritam Singh, has gone down somewhat, although it still remains at a respectable 63 per cent in spite of the legal challenges he is facing.

“Voter sentiments are diverse and multifaceted. Over one in four eligible voters remain undecided for now, leaving political parties ample room to sway the electorate. Younger voters, in particular, represent a critical group, with more than a third of those aged under 30 still in play. In contrast, older voters—who increasingly constitute the majority of the electorate—have largely solidified their voting intentions,” the report reads. /TISG

