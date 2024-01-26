;
Business & Economy

Conservatives mad at “woke” Columbia Heights D.C. residents for siding with looters robbing CVS store 

ByAsir F

January 26, 2024
conservatives-mad-at-“woke”-columbia-heights-dc.-residents-for-siding-with-looters-robbing-cvs-store 

CVS Pharmacy pills medication

A business needs to operate with profitability, despite how big the corporation is. However, it seems that some Columbia Heights residents are siding with those who looted their local CVS store. This, of course, is enraging conservatives across America as they feel this will affect the local residents in a negative light. 

According to NBC Washington, the CVS in Columbia Heights, D.C., is set to close on Feb. 29 due to persistent shoplifting, leading to consistently empty shelves. While CVS did not explicitly state the reason for the closure, shoppers attribute it to rampant thefts, with instances of individuals grabbing items and running out unchecked. 

Furthermore, shoplifting has plagued the store for months, even with security systems in place. CVS’s decision to close aligns with its 2021 announcement of closing 300 stores by 2024, considering factors like local market dynamics and community needs. 

Although CVS plans to transfer prescriptions to a nearby location, the closure raises concerns among customers relying on the store for essential items. Retail theft remains a broader issue affecting businesses nationwide and within the D.C. area, prompting legislative responses.

Columbia Heights residents defending looters robbing CVS store angering conservatives 

Conservatives state that siding with looters robbing business is the peak level of those following the “woke” ideology. Furthermore, the store is closing its doors for local residents which would make it tough for them to get basic pharmaceutical needs. 

 

X users state that crime rates has increased drastically in D.C. They are shocked to see that local residents are apparently okay with this whole ordeal and speculate that crime will get worse this year. Others add that D.C. is “quite a scary place” at night leading to pharmacies and other chain stores closing their doors earlier than they should. 

Read More News

Menendez fights back against alleged evidence distortion

The post Conservatives mad at “woke” Columbia Heights D.C. residents for siding with looters robbing CVS store  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Business & Economy

Singapore’s six-month treasury bill yield rises to 3.04% amid uncertainty over US rate cuts next year

November 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia Business & Economy

China says more rivalry expected with Trump in power, the nation speculates on ties

November 7, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy Featured News

Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit, and Thai baht face sharp decline in Asia as US dollar surges after Trump’s presidential election victory

November 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

S$17.50 meal at hot pot stall shocks diner; she regrets not reading the food reviews first before ordering

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Gadgets

‘Thought this reputable brand can last a few years…’ — Another Samsung phone user laments after her screen fills up with green & purple lines

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ICA warns of heavy traffic from Nov 15 to Jan 1 after a record 543,000 SG-MY land crossings seen on 1 day, Sept 6

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Woman gets charged S$7.99 for FREE ice cream or fries after she scanned QR code; Jollibee investigates

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.