Lifestyle

Conservatives exhausted with liberals prioritising they/them non-binary pronouns 

ByAsir F

December 31, 2023
conservatives-exhausted-with-liberals-prioritising-they/them-non-binary-pronouns 

Non-Binary conservatives

The non-binary movement is still in full force, despite the conversations about it being lesser. Apparently, a viral video shows a hairdresser asking her client what her pronounce are. The client responded by saying that her pronouns are “they/them.” For most people, this would obviously not be a priority. 

However, in an ironic twist, resumes with non-binary pronouns are more likely to be ignored by employers. A report indicates that resumes using they/them pronouns face neglect from hiring managers. In an experiment, two similar resumes under the name “Taylor Williams” were sent to 180 job postings. 

The one with gender-neutral pronouns received 8% less employer interest, despite 64% of these being Equal Opportunity Employers. “Especially worrisome,” the report states, as nonbinary resumes receive fewer interview requests and less positive reception, viewed as 7% less qualified.

Nonbinary jobseekers, reflected in the study’s 409 respondents, felt significant hindrance in job searches due to their identity, with 24% feeling it would “very much hurt” and 59% “somewhat hurt.”

Conservatives exhausted with liberals and their pronouns 

X users state that this is simply a waste of time, and workers are forced to waste their efforts on “mentally ill” people. Furthermore, some are asking if this is what most people really want, which is to ask others what their pronouns are and handle the possibility of them being overly sensitive. 

For the most part, conservatives view this as a way for certain individuals to get free attention from others. The user states that if we conform to this ideology, they would only find something else to be offended about in order for them to feel “special.”

Others wished to have the free time some of these non-binary people have in order to make up their gender identity for the day. Unfortunately, in the real world, not many would have the luxury of time to think of ways to inconvenience others. 

Read More News

They didn’t want me to graduate because I didn’t fit: Obese student

The post Conservatives exhausted with liberals prioritising they/them non-binary pronouns  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Lifestyle

Man asks, “Why aren’t more people into simple living in Singapore?”

October 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle Rare Animal Sightings

Fur-tastic employee! — Dog goes to work at Fuzhou Café to “earn snack money” after successfully passing a one-hour job interview

October 17, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker asks, “Is getting a first-class honours degree overrated in Singapore since many good managers and high performers don’t have it?”

October 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Home News

K Shanmugam supports Ambassador Rena Lee’s nomination as Judge of the International Court of Justice in 2026

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business & Economy

Samsung workers in India end one-month strike

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy Technology

TikTok fires hundreds of employees in Malaysia due to stricter regulatory laws and a shift towards AI

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Lifestyle

Man asks, “Why aren’t more people into simple living in Singapore?”

October 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.