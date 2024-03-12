International

Conservatives calling Oscars “woke anti-meritocratic” nonsense for their DEI requirements 

March 12, 2024
Oscars

In its 96th year, the Oscars, emblematic of Hollywood’s triumphs, now faces a storm of criticism, alleging a decline in its stature. Conservative voices amplify discontent, branding the prestigious awards’ mandates as “woke” and undermining meritocracy. This furor intensifies over calls for characters in films to be portrayed by people of color, despite concerns about historical accuracy. 

As Hollywood’s traditional bastion of excellence becomes embroiled in ideological debate, questions linger over the future of cinematic recognition and representation.

The Oscars website states, the 96th Oscars (Award Show 2024) introduces representation and inclusion standards, aiming for equitable diversity both on and off screen. Films vying for the Best Picture category must complete a confidential Academy Inclusion Standards form (RAISE) and meet at least two of four criteria. 

Furthermore, these include on-screen representation of underrepresented racial or ethnic groups, diverse creative leadership and project teams, industry access opportunities, and audience development efforts. While other categories maintain current eligibility requirements, specialty feature films submitting for Best Picture consideration will also participate in the Representation and Inclusion Standards process.

Conservatives done with Oscars “woke anti-meritocratic” nonsense 

Conservatives state that instances like these are proof that marxism is on full display. They state that the democratic way is to have someone who is qualified for the job. They add that policies like DEI are to weaken the fabric of American society. 

Furthermore, X users are calling to boycott the Oscars now. Judging on what happened to Doritos and Bud Light, threats like these should not be taken lightly. Following that, X users are saying that this is discrimination against White people. They feel that this needs to be brought up as they feel under represented. 

