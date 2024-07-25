SINGAPORE: Congratulations for the Workers’ Party (WP) has poured in after the Aljunied-Hougang town council (AHTC) and Sengkang town council (STC) revealed yesterday evening (24 Jul) saying that they are dropping legal claims against party leaders.

A joint statement was published on the In Good Faith blog run by the WP leadership and on party chief Pritam Singh’s Facebook page. The statement revealed that the lawsuits filed by directors of the two town councils against Ms Sylvia Lim, Mr Low Thia Khiang, Mr Pritam Singh, Mr Chua Zhi Hon and Mr Kenneth Foo (the Town Councillors) for compensation of S$33.7 million has been terminated.

The statement said, “Following a mediation at the Singapore International Mediation Centre, AHTC, STC and the Town Councillors announce that they have settled the respective lawsuits on a drop hands basis i.e. AHTC and STC drop their claims for damages and costs against the Town Councillors and the Town Councillors drop their claims for costs against AHTC and STC.”

This resolution comes after a protracted legal battle. For years, the WP leaders and town council officials faced accusations of misusing S$33.7 million in town council funds, with the independent committee appointed by AHTC and Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council suing them in 2017 for dereliction of duty during the management of the town councils from 2011 to 2015.

Last July, the Court of Appeal ruled that WP chair Sylvia Lim and former secretary-general Low Thia Khiang were negligent in their duties regarding payment procedures at AHTC. However, current secretary-general Pritam Singh was found not responsible. The apex court overturned part of this ruling in November, concluding that the WP MPs had no malicious intent when they appointed a new management agency without a public tender.

The decision to drop all claims is seen as a final closure to the case. The public response has been overwhelmingly positive, with Singaporeans praising the WP leaders for their resilience and dedication. Many have expressed their relief and joy on social media, urging the party to channel its focus towards the upcoming general election.

Supporters are hopeful that this resolution will strengthen the WP’s position and help them concentrate on their political objectives, with many calling the outcome “vindication” for the WP leadership.

TISG/