Condo managing agent refunds $107 trespassing fine slapped on visitor after guard recorded wrong unit number

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media after he was wrongly slapped with a fine and his car was clamped when he visited his sister’s condominium last weekend.

Mr Glenn Fong posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page that he was slapped with a $107 fine after the condominium guards thought he was trespassing when it was actually the guard who had wrongly written down his sister’s unit number.

Mr Fong wrote in a Sunday (May 14) post that he and his family had gone to INZ RESIDENCE at Chua Chu Kang Avenue 5 for a gathering at the condominium barbecue pit the evening before.

Due to noisy surroundings, he had been unaware he had received 18 missed calls and when he called back, he was told that the wheel of his car had been clamped.

He was told that he had breached the security protocol because he had given the wrong unit number, and his vehicle was therefore clamped for trespassing.

“Despite my brother-in-law who came with me to clarify that we were genuine visitors, I had to pay $107 to release the wheel clamp because the security guard recorded the wrong unit number and deemed that we were abusing their parking system,” he wrote.

Mr Fong wrote that his wife had given the correct condo unit number of his sister, but the security guard “made the wrong report.”

“We did not give our name or contact no. Yet the security personnel was able to record my name and call me. Which means INZ RESIDENCE security already has my name and contact in their records, and would know that my sister’s unit number is the only one I would visit,” he added.

Despite his brother-in-law vouching for him, the security personnel refused to call their MA for permission to release the clamp, and Mr Fong had to pay.

“Conclusion is, I had to pay $107 because INZ RESIDENCE security made a mistake by recording the wrong unit number. I did call back at 21:18, and went to the guard house with my brother in law to testify that we were not tresspassers, there is no need for wheelclamp. And even if they wheelclamp, there must be protocol to resolve misunderstandings like these.”

Fortunately, the matter has been resolved.

In the latest update to his post, Mr Fong wrote that he was called by the managing agent of INZ RESIDENCE.

“They have verified with their site team with all the evidences. Based on their Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), the wheel clamp was supposed to be released once they can verify that we are genuine visitors and not trespassers.”

But Mr Fong reiterated that “the security team took it on their own hands and enforced the payment for the Wheel Clamp which is against their company policies.”

Fortunately, a refund will be issued by the company and corrective action takenwith the ground team involved.

“I want to thank INZ RESIDENCE managing agent for being professional and efficient to resolve this issue and make amends for mistakes committed by their team. Also thank COMPLAINT SINGAPORE for providing a platform for feedback to consumers like us so that we have a voice to sound out unfair practice like these,” Mr Fong added.

/TISG

