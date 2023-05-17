Morning Digest, May 17

LEON PERERA: “THIS REFLECTS THE COST OF LIVING PRESSURES THAT ARE HURTING THOSE ON LOW INCOMES”

SINGAPORE: In a recent post, Leon Perera shared snippets of Workers’ Party house visits in Aljunied GRC. He also shared one of the concerns raised by residents, which was the restrictions on their CPF monies for the education of their children.

Mr Perera took to social media on Thursday (May 11) to share snippets of the recent Workers’ Party house visits in the area. “It was a warm night for house visits, but the warmth and smiles made up for that!” he wrote. “A few constituents spoke about restrictions on the use of their CPF monies for their children’s education. This reflects the cost of living pressures that are hurting those on low incomes.”

Read more here…

DRIVERS HIDE IN THE SHADOWS AT STOP LIGHTS AMID RECORD-BREAKING HEATWAVE

SINGAPORE: As Asia grapples with what has been dubbed the “worst April heatwave” in its history, some road users in Singapore are resorting to hiding in the shadows of nearby buildings at road crossings to get a brief reprieve from the scorching heat.

A video of such a scene is trending online after it was posted by TikTok user @randomnook on Saturday (May 13). The clip shows several cars and motorcycles parked several metres away from the stop line in the shadows of nearby buildings, instead of behind the stop line as they typically do.

Read more here…

TEMPERATURE REACHES 33°C BUT NETIZEN WONDERS WHY FANS ARE NOT TURNED ON AT PUNGGOL LRT STATIONS

SINGAPORE: This year has been a particularly scorching one, with record temperatures in many parts of the world, especially in South and South East Asia. In Singapore last Saturday (May 13) one Facebook user wondered why the fans at the Punggol LRT were not turned on despite the extremely hot weather.

“Install all these fans for what? Hot day at 33°C for the whole entire week coming but, not 1 single fan is being turned on at all! Not just 1 LRT Station but, all LRT stations at Punggol! Why???,” asked netizen Phua Kelly.

Read more here…

“THE WORLD IF PEOPLE TREATED EACH OTHER LIKE THEY DO BY EMAIL”: EMAIL ETIQUETTE MEME TAKES OVER THE INTERNET

SINGAPORE: A meme portraying email etiquette and its stark contrast with the real world has taken over the internet, getting a laugh out of many online users.

After a Facebook page called The Philosopher’s Shirt shared a meme referring to how polite people usually sound in email as opposed to in real life, many took to the comments section of the post to join in the laughter.

Read more here…

REBECCA LIM SHARES PHOTOS FROM HER HONEYMOON TRIP; NETIZEN SAYS SHE’S PRETTIER NOW THAT SHE’S MARRIED

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local artist Rebecca Lim shared various photos of her and her husband enjoying their honeymoon trip to the Fountains Abbey in the United Kingdom. She stated in her post caption: “Exploring the English North.”

The photos show Rebecca smiling while holding a small yellow flower in front of the buildings and ruins. Some have her happily posing while admiring the view, and one shows her husband sitting on a bridge and looking down.

Read more here…

