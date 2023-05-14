Comparisons between Lee Suet Fern and Kwa Kim Li arise as LKY’s niece gets $13,000 fine for misconduct

SINGAPORE: Comparisons are being made between senior lawyers Lee Suet Fern and Kwa Kim Li after Ms Kwa was ordered to pay $13,000 in penalties for misconduct relating to the way she handled the late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew’s wills.

Ms Kwa is the niece of the late Mrs Kwa Geok Choo, wife of Mr Lee (LKY).

On May 5, a disciplinary tribunal found her guilty of misconduct unbefitting an advocate and solicitor after it determined that she made the false and misleading representation that the late Mr Lee never instructed her to change his seventh will.

She was also found guilty of misleading the late Mr Lee’s children, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling, by omitting to disclose her communications with their father between November 2013 and December 13, 2013, when they expressly asked her for information on what changes he wanted to make to his will.

On top of this, Ms Kwa was found to have breached confidentiality by sharing documents with the late Mr Lee’s eldest son and current Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, without the consent of his siblings, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling, the executors and trustees of their father’s will.

As the disciplinary tribunal found the harm committed by Ms Kwa’s misconduct to be “low” and her culpability “low to medium,” it ordered her to pay penalties “sufficient and appropriate to the misconduct committed”.

The tribunal also ordered Ms Kwa to pay $12,000 in costs and $9,182.29 in disbursements to Mr Lee Hsien Yang.

The case has garnered widespread interest online, given the prominence of the Lee family as well as the fact that another Lee family member was charged with misconduct recently.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s wife, Ms Lee Suet Fern, faced disciplinary proceedings in 2020 over her involvement in the preparation and execution of her father-in-law’s last will.

The Law Society of Singapore, which brought the action against Ms Lee, alleged that she had breached the rules of professional conduct for lawyers by preparing her father-in-law’s will without adequately advising him and ensuring that he understood the implications of the terms of the will.

In particular, the Law Society alleged that Ms Lee had failed to properly advise the late Mr Lee on the implications of a clause in the will that stated that the final decision on the distribution of his estate should be made by his daughter and not by Mr Lee Hsien Yang.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon described both Ms Lee and Mr Lee Hsien Yang as “deceitful”.

The tribunal found the couple lied to the public and suppressed their role in the making of the will.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang claimed in 2019 that Ms Kwa was lying to the public when she said she did not draft the final will.

Although Ms Lee denied any wrongdoing and maintained that she had acted in accordance with the late Mr Lee’s wishes, the disciplinary tribunal found she had breached the rules of professional conduct for lawyers and suspended her from legal practice for a period of 15 months.

Bloomberg reported that Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Ms Lee are currently in an undisclosed location in Europe. The Government has said that the pair “absconded” when asked to turn up for a police interview over lying about the late Mr Lee’s will.

