ComfortDelGro taxi driver kept texting female passenger every few months for the past one-and-a-half years

SINGAPORE — A local female passenger recently shared online that a taxi driver was texting her every few months after allegedly getting her phone number through an old ComfortDelGro taxi app version.

The passenger Yatty said that she called a ComfortDelGro taxi through the app on July 17, 2021, when the driver, who was about 50 years old, came to serve her. Yatty said the driver sent her the receipt, and she thanked her, but the conversation didn’t end there. For about a year and a half, the driver kept sending her text messages.

In March last year, the driver texted her asking: “Yatty, how are you doing?”. In August, he sent another text message and recently asked her once more. Yatty joked that the driver was the most “consistent” man in her life.

@oo_ya_ getting all the male validation i ever need from a taxi driver ♬ original sound – yatty – yatty

However, Yatty said she never responded to his messages.

ComfortDelGro: An investigation is underway

Some netizens joked that the driver might have set a semi-annual reminder, while others suggested blocking the driver’s phone number.

In this regard, ComfortDelGro Group Corporate Affairs Director Chen Ailing responded to media enquiries and said that the company is investigating the incident.

