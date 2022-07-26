Cleaner uncle returns lost wallet containing $450 to Bangladeshi worker, refuses reward

- Advertisement -

Faith in humanity was most likely restored for one Bangladeshi worker after a cleaner uncle returned his lost wallet and would not even take “coffee money” by way of reward.

Mr Tajul, 28, who has worked as a driver in Singapore for the past seven years, was so upset upon losing his wallet at One-North MRT station that he cried and cried…

However, he was not destined to weep for long, as crowdsourced news site Stomp reported on July 25.

An honest and kindly cleaner uncle found his wallet and made arrangements for the wallet to be returned to Mr Tajul.

“Uncle gave me back everything. Uncle is a very, very good person,” the Bangladeshi worker told Stomp.

A colleague of Mr Tajul had written to Stomp about the kind-hearted cleaner to honour him.

“Uncle refused to take ‘coffee money’ from my colleague. I thought it would be good to show appreciation to the uncle through Stomp,” he said.

Mr Tajul lost his wallet at one-north MRT station exit B on July 15.

He had brought food and had lunch at the exit. And while he brought his bag and phone with him, Mr Tajul inadvertently left his wallet behind.

But by 3 o’clock that afternoon, it dawned on him that he had lost his wallet, and he went back to where he had lunch to search for it.

Unfortunately, he could not find it, which upset him greatly. He told Stomp that he “cried a lot.”

This is understandable since Mr Tajul earns $1,200 monthly. Moreover, his bank card and driver’s license were also in his wallet, and the cash it contained had been the allowance from Mr Lee, his boss ($300) plus an amount a friend had loaned him.

However, lucky for Mr Tajul, it was an honest man who chanced upon his wallet.

The cleaner uncle truly went the extra mile to find him, given that the identification in Mr Tajul’s wallet did not include his mobile number.

What it did include, however, was his work permit, and so the cleaner uncle reached out to Mr Lee, who in turn informed Mr Tajul.

The next day, he returned to the MRT station, where the cleaner gave the very, very happy” man his wallet back.

Thankful, Mr Tajul told Stomp, “I asked uncle, ‘If you don’t mind, I want to give you some money.’ But uncle answered that he didn’t want it.”

Instead, what he said was, “Friend, friend lah.”

Mr Tajul, who had been unable to catch uncle cleaner’s name, added, “I pray for uncle to have a blessed life.”

Netizens praised the cleaner, with some even suggesting that he should receive a reward.

