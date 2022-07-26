Stories you might’ve missed, July 26

- Advertisement -

Maid went back hometown cos she can’t stand her employer, but her work permit was not cancelled, so she’s unable to work for another employer, agency doesn’t care

A foreign domestic helper asked other helpers and employers for their advice on what to do when she had already returned home, but her work permit had not been cancelled. In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the helper wrote on Friday (Jul 22) that she had already returned to her hometown two weeks ago and was trying to find a new employer with another agency. She explained that she was not comfortable with her current employer and agency.

33-year-old earning $2K a month asks if they should move out and rent a room for $1K cos no peace with family at home

We all know that space is a problem in Singapore, but having personal space is important to a person's mental health and wellbeing. One 33-year-old netizen who lives with their mother, sister, and the sister's baby in a two-room HDB rental apartment recently asked for advice online on whether they should move out, despite limited means and little savings.

Manipulative manager keeps criticising me even though I earn $9K a month and am one of the youngest in senior role

A young woman below the age of 30 wrote to ask others if her manager at her workplace was being manipulative because he would often criticise her and her personal life.

In an anonymous post to confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she was earning a salary of $9,000 a month, "holding the position of senior management but below 30 years old. I am probably one of the youngest lady in a senior role". She added that she was not married, but with a long-term partner.

Read more here…

Ex-NUS researcher jailed for forging work expense receipts worth almost S$40,000

Thomas Teh Kok Hiong, 42, was working as a researcher for the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Department of Biomedical Engineering when he forged receipts and invoices justifying work-related expenses.

He received S$39,452 as reimbursements from NUS, which he claimed were for research purposes.

Read more here…

Resident asks why Simei HDB laundry area ‘really not practical’ because pole can’t be removed when it rains

A resident in Simei wondered why the Housing and Development Board (HDB) couldn't change the design of their laundry poles, as the current ones are impractical.

A Facebook page Complaint Singapore member questioned the laundry area design on Monday (July 25), comparing theirs to those in Tampines.

Read more here…

