CHINA: Zhang Xuefeng, a prominent education influencer with over 26.5 million followers on a major Chinese social media platform, has stirred up a heated online debate after suggesting he would use his vast financial resources to help his daughter secure a job at a bank. According to a South China Morning Post report, his remarks, made during a live-streaming session, have triggered a mix of reactions, with some seeing his blunt honesty as a reflection of harsh truths, while others have criticized his approach as elitist and materialistic.

Zhang, known for advising parents on how to select university majors for their children, revealed a controversial plan to support his daughter’s career path. “If my daughter doesn’t excel academically, I will have her earn a simple bachelor’s degree and then secure a job at a bank,” he said. “The reason is simple. I run two companies with over a hundred million yuan (roughly US$14 million) in savings. I will deposit my money in whichever bank she works for.”

His comments continued with an emphasis on the financial leverage he could provide: “If you’re a graduate from a prestigious university in China, you still need to solicit deposits one by one. But my daughter wouldn’t need to. Even if she’s not from a top university, as long as she occasionally dines with me and takes care of her dad, that’s all she needs to do.”

Though Zhang did not reveal details about his daughter, Zhang Nianhan, the backlash to his statements was swift. Online users criticized his remarks, with one observer writing, “It’s brutally honest, but it makes people really uncomfortable!” Others accused him of being arrogant, with one person commenting, “If you’re that capable, keep it to yourself. Public bragging only invites resentment.”

Zhang, whose real name is Zhang Zibiao, rose to fame in 2016 with a viral video offering advice on China’s top universities. His career as an education consultant has made him a well-known figure, but his frank opinions on careers and education have often sparked controversy. For example, in mid-2023, Zhang discouraged a mother from letting her child pursue a journalism degree, deeming it a poor career choice. Later that year, he referred to all arts majors as a “service industry,” which attracted criticism for downplaying the value of humanities education.

Despite his divisive views, some see Zhang’s latest comments as an honest reflection of the realities of the banking industry, where large depositors hold significant influence. “He’s just stating facts. It’s harsh, but it’s the truth,” one person commented. Another added, “He understands the financial industry perfectly. In banking, whoever has large deposits is the king.”

Zhang’s controversial blend of candour and materialism has made him both a revered and polarizing figure in Chinese education circles. His influence remains undeniable, but whether his approach to career advice will continue to resonate with the public remains to be seen.