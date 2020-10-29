Home News "China Officials" is back, Bedok resident loses S$500,000

“China Officials” scam is back, Bedok resident loses S$500,000

Anyone who wishes to give information concerning these scams should call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000

You Tube screen grab from Top 10 Clipz

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — It seems that scammers who pretend to be officials from China are at it again, with one of the latest victims being a resident of Bedok who loses S$500,000.

While this kind of is not new, someone has for the first time been sent to physically harass the victim. The woman who visited the Bedok resident has been arrested and the incident is under investigation, according to the Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao.

The woman, who was dressed in a white blouse, black skirt and high-heeled shoes during the visit, was filmed on security camera, which led to her identification and subsequent arrest.

She attempted to pass herself off as an official from China, or a gong an (公安), when she went to see the Bedok resident on Friday (Oct 23).

Before she arrived at his home, however, he had already received a call from another scammer, who told him to make a sizeable payment. The woman, dressed like a “real” police officer, was sent in order to look more convincing and persuasive to the resident, who ended up transferring half a million dollars to the scam syndicate.

- Advertisement -

However, after the woman left, the victim realised what had happened and filed a police report.

In July last year, the police issued an advisory concerning the emergence of the “China Officials” impersonation scam, following 65 reports of such scams cheating people out of at least S$4.8 million.

At that time, channelnewsasia.com carried a story of a Malaysian who went to Liang Court in order to transfer S$1,200 after being told to do so by a Chinese “official”. Just as he was about to transfer the money, however, police officers who had seen that he was agitated spoke to him and managed to prevent him from being scammed.

How the scams work

According to the police at that time, these types of scams involve individuals who pretend to be either staff of courier companies or officials from government offices who tell the victims any of the following stories:

  • A mobile number registered in their name was involved in a ;
  • A parcel under their name containing illegal goods was detained;
  • There was a pending case in court against them; and/or
  • They had committed a criminal offence and were required to assist in investigations

After notifying victims of any of the above scenarios, the scammers ask for their personal information, especially bank account details, which includes Internet banking credentials as well as one-time passwords, which according to them would be used for investigation purposes.

The police added: “Recipient victims might be shown a copy of a warrant for their arrest from the China Police and were threatened with imprisonment if they did not cooperate. Subsequently, the recipients’ victims would discover that monies had been transferred from their bank account to unknown bank accounts.”

What to do in case you find yourself in this situation

The police have given specific instructions on what to do when receiving calls of this nature:

  1. Don’t panic: Ignore the calls and caller’s instructions. No government agency will request for personal details or transfer of money over the phone or through automated voice machines. Call a trusted friend or talk to a relative before you act as you may be overwhelmed by emotion and err in your judgment.
  2. Don’t believe: Scammers may use caller ID spoofing technology to mask the actual phone number and display a different number. Calls that appear to be from a local number may not actually be made from Singapore. If you receive a suspicious call from a local number, hang up, wait a while, then call the number back to check the validity of the request.
  3. Don’t give: Do not provide your name, identification number, passport details, contact details, bank account or credit card details. Such information is useful to criminals.

Anyone who wishes to give information concerning these scams should call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. Those needing urgent help from the police should call 999. /TISG

Read also: Police warn of resurgence of scam involving “officers from China”

Police warn of resurgence of scam involving “officers from China”

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Jamus Lim offers to help cancer stricken resident going through chemotherapy

Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim was quick to offer help to a cancer-stricken resident, after finding out that she has been going for her chemotherapy treatments alone since her daughter is stuck abroad. In a Facebook post published on Saturday (24 Oct),...
View Post
Featured News

Making TraceTogether mandatory seems to contradict Vivian Balakrishnan’s pre-election assurances

The Government's decision to make TraceTogether usage mandatory at all public venues mandatory from December has given rise to questions about whether this latest move contradicts minister Vivian Balakrishnan's pre-election assurances that the authorities had no plans to do so. On 5...
View Post
Featured News

Winning Sengkang TC logo design contest entry draws praise online

The logo Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) picked out of the 419 submissions it received in a recently-held logo design contest has won praise online for being visually appealing while still reflecting iconic features of the new town. The town council, which was...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet