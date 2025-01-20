CHINA: In a growing trend across China, companies offer a unique “pretend to work” service aimed at helping individuals conceal their unemployment from family members. According to a recent South China Morning Post report, for as low as 30 yuan (US$4) a day, clients can rent office space, complete with lunch and a temporary desk, allowing them to maintain the appearance of having a job while they search for new opportunities.

The service, particularly popular in Hebei province, has gained widespread attention after one internet user shared a video promoting the office space. For just 29.9 yuan per day, individuals can “work” from 10 am to 5 pm in a quiet, professional setting, giving the illusion of productivity. The trend is a temporary solution for those facing the stigma of unemployment in a society that places high value on career success.

The psychological pressure of unemployment

The “pretend to work” trend has resonated with many, with related topics generating over 100 million views on mainland social media platforms. Supporters argue that it helps alleviate the psychological pressure many unemployed individuals face, particularly in a job market that has seen significant layoffs, especially among younger workers.

One individual shared their experience of being laid off six months ago and seeking ways to avoid burdening their parents with their struggles. “My parents will always support me; never lose confidence in yourself,” they said, highlighting the emotional toll unemployment can take on family relationships.

However, critics have raised concerns that this trend promotes escapism, delaying seeking new employment opportunities. They argue that while it may temporarily ease anxiety, it ultimately hinders job-seeking efforts by encouraging individuals to hide the reality of their situation.

Youth unemployment rates and societal pressures

The issue of unemployment has become a significant challenge in China, with the youth unemployment rate reaching a record high of 21.3% in June 2023 for those aged 16-24. While the government has since revised its calculation methods, excluding students from the data, the issue of joblessness remains a pressing concern, particularly for recent graduates and young professionals.

Experts suggest that the trend of “pretending to work” is symptomatic of the broader pressures on Chinese society, where success is often measured by career achievements. Zhang Yong, a social work professor at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, emphasized the importance of facing these challenges head-on. He recommended seeking professional counselling to better cope with the emotional and mental strain of unemployment.

As the trend continues to spark debate, it highlights the complex relationship between unemployment, family expectations, and societal pressure in modern-day China.