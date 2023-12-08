SINGAPORE: CGS-CIMB Securities wins 68 awards in the 2023 Asiamoney Brokers Poll, with an impressive 45 of them being first-place accolades. The firm has also achieved a remarkable feat by securing a position among the top five brokerages for Asian equities this year, The Edge Singapore reports.

CGS-CIMB Securities claimed first place in the regional categories for “Best Regional Brokerage for Sales Trading and Execution.” Additionally, the firm secured the third spot for “Best Brokerage Transformation.”

The Dec 7 announcement stated, “Despite challenging conditions in the global markets, CGS-CIMB Securities maintained exceptional service levels to its clients while simultaneously accelerating its business transformation process to become a leading financial services provider in Asia. Its strength in sales and execution has clinched first places in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, and second in Indonesia in the Sales Trading and Execution categories.”

Highlighting the pivotal role of research in its success, CGS-CIMB Securities says that its strong research capabilities remain the cornerstone of its products and service offerings. The research team clinched an impressive 44 awards this year, securing the top spot in Singapore and second in Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

A standout in the field of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) research, CGS-CIMB Securities achieved the top position for “Best Brokerages for ESG Research” in Singapore and Thailand. Furthermore, the company secured the second position in Malaysia and the third in Indonesia for its commendable ESG research initiatives.

CGS-CIMB Securities Group CEO, Carol Fong, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I am grateful to Asiamoney and the voters who have given us their valuable acknowledgment through the votes.”

Ms Fong emphasized the significance of the awards in reaffirming the company’s excellence in ESG research. Notably, CGS-CIMB Securities stands as one of the pioneering Asian brokers embedding ESG metrics into its research reports, solidifying its leadership in this space.

Ms Fong extended her commendation to the analysts and brokers who played a pivotal role in the company’s success, saying, “Finally, I would like to commend our 14 analysts and brokers who were ranked this year as well; their hard work has certainly increased our standing as one of Asia’s most trusted brokerages.”/TISG