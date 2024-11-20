SINGAPORE: CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has announced plans to fully acquire SC Capital Partners Group (SCCP) by 2030.

The acquisition will begin with CLI buying a 40% stake in SCCP for S$280 million, with the remaining 60% will be acquired in phases over the next five years.

According to Singapore Business Review, the initial 40% stake purchase will be funded through cash and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

CLI will also invest at least S$524 million in SCCP’s fund strategies to help support the company’s growth.

The 40% stake acquisition will increase CLI’s funds under management (FUM) by S$11 billion. It will also strengthen CLI’s presence in Japan, as 76% of SCCP’s FUM is located there.

SCCP will continue to operate independently until CLI has acquired the remaining 60% stake. /TISG