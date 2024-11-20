;
Business

CapitaLand Investment to fully acquire SC Capital Partners Group by 2030

ByMary Alavanza

November 20, 2024
CapitaLand

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has announced plans to fully acquire SC Capital Partners Group (SCCP) by 2030.

The acquisition will begin with CLI buying a 40% stake in SCCP for S$280 million, with the remaining 60% will be acquired in phases over the next five years.

According to Singapore Business Review, the initial 40% stake purchase will be funded through cash and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

CLI will also invest at least S$524 million in SCCP’s fund strategies to help support the company’s growth.

The 40% stake acquisition will increase CLI’s funds under management (FUM) by S$11 billion. It will also strengthen CLI’s presence in Japan, as 76% of SCCP’s FUM is located there.

SCCP will continue to operate independently until CLI has acquired the remaining 60% stake. /TISG

See also  CapitaLand Investment raises S$187.1M from its first sustainability-linked panda bond

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

MBS expansion expected to cost about S$6.1B more than the 2019 estimate

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

SIA & Tata Sons celebrate Air India-Vistara merger

November 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Singapore GRA renews Resorts World Sentosa’s casino licence for 2 years instead of 3 over “unsatisfactory” tourism performance

November 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Home News

Parents appeal for help after their 2-year-old is diagnosed with cancer that affects 1 in 1 million kids worldwide

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

CapitaLand Investment to fully acquire SC Capital Partners Group by 2030

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

MBS expansion expected to cost about S$6.1B more than the 2019 estimate

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Dozens of passengers and crew were infected with norovirus on a cruise between Singapore & California

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.